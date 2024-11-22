Boehringer Ingelheim launches VETMEDIN® Solution (pimobendan oral solution), first oral solution approved by the FDA for congestive heart failure in dogs

Heart disease in dogs is almost as common as it is in humans, affecting approximately 10 percent of dogs in their lifetime 1

Previous studies have shown that VETMEDIN ® could help improve the survival time and quality of life for dogs with congestive heart failure due to myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD) or dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) 2,3

The new VETMEDIN® Solution offers pet owners a convenient, liquid oral treatment option for those dogs that prefer a liquid

DULUTH, Ga, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, launched VETMEDIN® Solution, the first oral solution approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the management of congestive heart failure (CHF) in dogs due to MMVD or DCM.

Unfortunately, heart disease in dogs is common, affecting approximately 10 percent of dogs in their lifetime.1 Most frequently, dogs are affected by myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD) or dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), both which may progress to CHF, characterized by the inability of the heart to effectively pump blood throughout the body.

Now pet owners have a convenient, new management option to support the hearts of dogs with CHF: a liquid version of VETMEDIN®, one of the leading canine cardiology medications in the world. Previous studies have shown that VETMEDIN® could help increase the survival time and quality of life in dogs due to MMVD or DCM.2,3

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: VETMEDIN® Solution (pimobendan oral solution) and VETMEDIN® (pimobendan) Chewable Tablets

VETMEDIN® Solution (pimobendan oral solution) and VETMEDIN® (pimobendan) Chewable Tablets are for use in dogs with clinical evidence of heart failure only and should not be given in case of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, aortic stenosis, or any other clinical condition where an augmentation of cardiac output is inappropriate for functional or anatomical reasons. For more information, see full prescribing information for Vetmedin Solution or see full prescribing information for Vetmedin Chewable Tablets or visit Vetmedinclinic.com

"We continue to deliver new innovations rooted in robust clinical evidence to help more pets," said Daniel Watkins, VP US Pet Business, Boehringer Ingelheim. "We know some dogs and pet owners may prefer a liquid medication, especially for smaller dogs. With VETMEDIN® Solution, an easy-to- use liquid formulation, we can help more dogs with heart disease have longer survival and live better lives."

VETMEDIN® Solution, now available in the U.S., provides the same dual mode of action as VETMEDIN® Chewable Tablets. The flavorless, twice-daily liquid oral solution should be administered directly into the dog's mouth.

Since VETMEDIN® was first introduced 25 years ago, dogs and their owners around the world have enjoyed more than 1 million years of additional life to love.4 VETMEDIN® Chewable Tablets are approved for the management of the signs of mild, moderate, or severe CHF in dogs due to clinical MMVD or DCM. VETMEDIN® Chewable Tablets are indicated for use with concurrent therapy for congestive heart failure (e.g., furosemide, etc.) as appropriate on a case-by-case basis.

Boehringer Ingelheim also offers VETMEDIN®-CA1 (pimobendan), which has FDA conditional approval for use in dogs with Stage B2 preclinical MMVD – which may enable a delay in the onset of heart failure symptoms.

For more information, visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health .

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Lean more at boehringer-ingelheim.com/us.

About Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides first-in-class innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

References

