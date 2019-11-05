Boehringer Ingelheim Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Continuing to Lead the Bio-CDMO Market with Its Cutting-edge Innovation

"Currently, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence™ has introduced 34 biologics through its global network of four current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)-compliant production sites in California, United States; Biberach, Germany; Vienna, Austria; and Shanghai, China," said Unmesh Lal, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "It has built new capacities to meet existing customers' demands and continues to extend its capabilities to anticipate upcoming indications like novel immunology and oncology antibodies. With over 290 kiloliters commercial capacity for cell culture and near completion of expansion projects, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence™ is well prepared to address all market needs."

Extensions of its world-class facilities for mammalian cell culture include:

Vienna is its largest expansion project, with nine stainless-steel, large-scale bioreactors. The cell culture facility will begin operations by the end of 2020 and add a total capacity of 150 kiloliters with flexible production volumes.

is its largest expansion project, with nine stainless-steel, large-scale bioreactors. The cell culture facility will begin operations by the end of 2020 and add a total capacity of 150 kiloliters with flexible production volumes. Biberach offers a new state-of-the-art pilot facility for aseptic processing.

Fremont, California is a multi-product facility, which added a third stainless-steel large-scale bioreactor in 2018. Furthermore, it started implementing a fully continuous manufacturing technology for both upstream and downstream processes.

is a multi-product facility, which added a third stainless-steel large-scale bioreactor in 2018. Furthermore, it started implementing a fully continuous manufacturing technology for both upstream and downstream processes. Shanghai offers specialized products as a fully disposable cGMP facility that pioneered CDMO services in 2016 in China . It currently serves Chinese and pharma MNCs and beginning of commercial supply is expected to start end of this year.

With 34 launched products, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence™'s commercial track record is unrivaled in the market. Additionally, it is working with several customers in the DNA field, driven by resurging gene and cell therapy interest. Its partner-centric framework underlines its status as the preferred bio-CDMO, and helps it add a range of new customers over the years to its already established client base.

"Its global network allows smooth process transfers across sites and between scales—demonstrating great responsiveness to customer needs," noted Lal. "Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence™'s cutting-edge technologies, coupled with its exceptional process expertise, enable high-quality, flexible, cost-efficient, and faster time-to-market development options for customers across the spectrum."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence™

Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world's largest manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals. With over 35 years of experience in this field, the company is an industry pioneer and has produced more than 30 biopharmaceuticals for global markets. Represented by the brand Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence™, it offers tailor-made contract development and manufacturing services to the industry, providing the entire production technology chain from DNA to fill and finish through its network in Biberach (Germany), Vienna (Austria), Fremont (USA) and Shanghai (China). Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence™ secures supply throughout the entire product lifecycle — transferring customer projects at any stage, delivering to almost any scale and thereby making outsourcing easy.

For more information, please visit www.bioxcellence.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaboratively with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan