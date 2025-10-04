BOE O•SPACE shines at China's ICH exhibition in Milan, harnessing technology to showcase Eastern aesthetics

MILAN, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 3, the 2025 Reviving Craft – China's Intangible Cultural Heritage and Contemporary Design exhibition and BOE O•SPACE opened at Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan, Italy. This is another international exhibition featuring a blend of technology and culture jointly launched by BOE and Sun Media Group, following their collaboration in Paris in 2024. The exhibition in Milan is of special significance, as this year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Italy and the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations.

The exhibition is jointly organized by Sun Media Group and the Italy China Council Foundation. As the principal display technology partner, BOE furnishes the exhibition with a plethora of cutting-edge display technologies and products such as transparent display, INFIHUB, UHD Exhi display, and Smart Calligraphy Desk. These not only help present an incredibly immersive and interactive feast of technology and culture, but also show international visitors what's behind Chinese intangible cultural heritage and contemporary artworks. One of the biggest highlights is the BOE Day event, where the in-depth exchange of ideas paves the way for sustained China-Italy cooperation against the backdrop of technology-culture fusion. The exhibition represents an important practice of BOE to expand its global presence and marks a key step in strengthening international branding and influence. Furthermore, the exhibition stands as a vivid example of China-Italy cultural exchanges. Infused with a high-tech touch, it immerses the world in the unique charm of Eastern aesthetics.

"BOE sticks to market-based, international, and professional development. We believe that technology is the key to unlocking the future, with a mission to let every civilization be seen. Through collaboration on the 'Reviving Craft' project, we aim to present the world with a new BOE that is committed to technology, culture, and sustainability," said Si Da, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of BOE, at the opening ceremony.

Over the past few years, Chinese culture and Chinese companies have quickened their pace to "go global." BOE has achieved remarkable success on this journey. As a showcase of the company's display technology prowess, O•SPACE made its international debut at the 2024 Reviving Craft – China's Intangible Cultural Heritage and Contemporary Design exhibition in the Louvre, Paris. Additionally, BOE has partnered with prestigious cultural and art institutions such as the Palace Museum, Dunhuang Art, and OUTPUT to hold joint exhibitions at home and abroad. By bringing the "Reviving Craft" exhibition and O•SPACE to Milan, BOE has achieved another milestone in its international branding efforts. It leverages innovative technology to break down geographic and cultural barriers and foster a sustainable cooperation ecosystem, translating its sustainable development concept "Open Next Earth" into globally tangible practices.

Since 2021, BOE has held 15 O•SPACE brand marketing campaigns at home and abroad, reaching a total of over 5 million consumers directly.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412154/BOE_Logo.jpg