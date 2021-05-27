Bodyswaps launches immersive interview simulator to help young job seekers land their first job

The employment prospects of young adults have been getting worse in recent years, with the pandemic only aggravating the situation. The latest ONS data shows that 16-24 year olds experience an almost 3x higher unemployment rate than the wider adult population. In this increasingly bleak landscape, boosting students' employability is more critical than ever.

The Job Interview Simulator's four modules coach students on techniques to address all aspects of interview performance, including:

Managing interview anxiety

Connecting personal strengths and characteristics to the job and employer

Using a structured answer technique to respond to (almost) any question

Virtual interview practice, where students can answer common questions in their own words, with hints and tips for each

With over 75 questions and detailed behavioural analytics on verbal and non-verbal performance, students can fine-tune their skills in a psychologically safe environment to fully prepare themselves for interview success.

"Educational institutions often lack the resources to engage students and give everyone the time and attention that mastering great interview skills needs. Our Job Interview Simulator leverages VR and AI, to support repeated, autonomous and hyper-personalised practice. For students, this is an opportunity to learn to present their best self and get the job of their dreams. For organisations, it's a groundbreaking approach to boosting student outcomes, quickly and at scale, in these challenging times," said Bodyswaps CEO Christophe Mallet.

The Job Interview Simulator is available from today for VR, smartphone and PC. Find out more by visiting our website and download a demo.

About Bodyswaps

Bodyswaps is an award-winning immersive learning platform designed to deliver lasting behavioural change. Their VR solutions create a safe space where learners can practise soft skills, with AI-enabled analytical feedback to accelerate personal development. Since 2019, London-based Bodyswaps has helped a wide range of organisations deliver measurable value by building more empathic workplaces and fostering greater inclusivity.

For more information, visit www.bodyswaps.co or follow us: Linkedin ( Bodyswaps ) and Twitter ( Bodyswaps_VR ).

