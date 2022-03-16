Body Fat Reduction Market to cross $17 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Continuous technological advancements to develop innovative non-invasive therapy for body fat reduction will accelerate market demand. Additionally, strong presence of market players that are involved in R&D activities and novel product launches will proliferate the industry outlook. Such technological developments offers several benefits such as low cost, minimal risk in non-invasive procedures, and minimal procedural time with enhanced success rate. Rising patient inclination towards non-surgical treatments including cryolipolysis, ultrasound, injectables, and light-based treatment are anticipated to bolster the overall industry statistics.

Increasing healthcare spending on body fat reduction procedures in developed nations will propel the industry expansion. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2020, over USD 16.7 billion was spent on aesthetic procedures. Moreover, increase in procedural volume coupled with rising expenditure on body fat reduction treatments will stimulate the business revenue size.

Surgical segment was accounted for more than 95% market share in 2021 owing to upsurge in number of procedures coupled with higher customer preference. Furthermore, increasing demand for abdominoplasty in several nations will proliferate industry scenario. Thus, growing number of surgical body weight loss procedures in various healthcare settings will foster industry outlook.

Growing focus of adult on physical appearance is expected to positively influence the procedural demand for body contouring.

Enhanced availability of several aesthetic procedures for weight loss will stimulate business revenue.

Increasing prevalence rate of obesity worldwide will augment the demand for body fat reduction procedures.

Continuous technological advancements in body sculpting modalities coupled with high emphasis on non-surgical treatments will fortify industry landscape.

Body fat reduction market from female segment was valued around USD 8.5 billion revenue in 2021. Increasing prevalence rate of obesity and high overweight female population will spur market statistics. According to the research study, obesity is higher in female population than male. As per the World Obesity Federation, around 2.7 billion adults are estimated to be overweight. Over 1 billion people will be affected by obesity and more than 1.7 billion adult population will be affected by severe obesity by 2025. Thus, growing focus on fat removal among females coupled with high awareness rate is projected to have positive impact on the business growth.

Clinics segment was accounted for more than 25% market share in 2021 and is predicted to witness considerable growth rate. Developing sophisticated Infrastructure and adoption of advanced technologies in aesthetic clinics will foster patient preference for clinical settings in upcoming period. Expanding network of clinical facilities to cater rising demand of procedures in developing nations will bolster the industry expansion. Additionally, availability of experienced medical personnel and various types of advanced procedures is projected to drive patient preference towards clinics, thus pushing the market demand.

Latin America body fat reduction market held around 26% revenue share in 2021. Increasing awareness about body contouring treatments among population will drive regional market share. Growing beach culture among several nations is expected to spur demand for body fat reduction procedures. Furthermore, strong presence of several service providers and integration of advanced devices in cosmetic facilities will bolster the market expansion.

Some of the notable market participants involved in the body fat reduction industry are Amirlak Plastic Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre, Elite Body Sculpture, Apollo Cosmetic Clinics, Transform Hospital Group, JK plastic surgery center, The Plastic Surgery Clinics, Transform Cosmetic Surgery, VIDA Wellness & Beauty, Elite Body Sculpture, Waldman Schantz Plastic Surgery Center, and VLCC Wellness & Beauty Center among others.

