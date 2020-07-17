Boardriders Responds To The Recent WSL Tour Changes

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California and ST. JEAN DE LUZ, France, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardriders Inc., a leading global action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories under the Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA and Element brands announced its reaction today to the recent World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) reconfiguration.

The WSL's cancellation of the 2020 CT due to COVID-19 and enhancements to the 2021 CT have led to a significant restructuring of the 2021 Tour season, which has regrettably and understandably led to the CT not stopping in Hossegor, France in 2021. However, given their commitment to France and France's importance to global surf culture, Quiksilver and ROXY have worked with the WSL to secure the continuation of two decades of professional surfing in Nouvelle-Aquitaine by sponsoring a new Challenger Series (CS) event to occur in the region in the fall of 2021. Garry Wall, Quiksilver Global General Manager commented: "We were excited and relieved to be able to work hand in hand with the WSL to keep an annual world-class event coming to France's famed waves and beaches. We are all working in very uncertain and fluid times, but our collective commitment to France and Europe overall remains steadfast."

In addition to the support of the France CS event, Boardriders' brands are also sponsoring a number of other events in the 2021 CT season including the Billabong Pipe Masters on Oahu, the Maui Pro Presented by ROXY on Maui, the Quiksilver Pro G-Land in Indonesia, and the Gold Coast Presented by Billabong in Australia. Emilie Souvras, ROXY General Manager commented: "I am excited that the breadth of Boardriders' portfolio allows us to continue to support the development of surfing at a global scale, through both events like these, as well as sponsoring and showcasing our amazing athletes who compete in them."

About Boardriders Inc.:

Boardriders, Inc., is a leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories for Boardriders around the world. The Company's apparel and footwear brands represent a casual lifestyle for young-minded people who are inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports. The Company's Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA , and Element brands have authentic roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate. The Company's products are sold in more than 110 countries in a wide range of distribution, including surf shops, skate shops, snow shops, its proprietary Boardriders shops and other Company-owned retail stores, other specialty stores, select department stores and through various e- commerce channels. For additional information, please visit our brand websites at www.quiksilver.com, www.billabong.com, www.roxy.com, www.dcshoes.com, www.rvca.com, www.elementbrand.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624774/logo_boardriders.jpg

SOURCE Boardriders, Inc.