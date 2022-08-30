BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest receives the Best Place to Work certification

BUCHAREST, Romania, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Paris Bucharest Branch, through its trademark Cetelem, joined a prestigious group of companies that are committed to the highest standards regarding the working environment and a great dedication to HR excellence. The company has been recognized and certified as one of the Best Places to Work for in Romania for 2022.

The score obtained by the company is 80% and is based both on the assessment made by Best Places to Work on our HR processes and policies, and the results of an anonymous survey completed by 64% of the employees selected to participate. For both dimensions (HR Assessment and Employee Assessment) there were eight categories considered: Leadership, HR Practices, Compensation, Benefits, Team Work-Relationship, Employee Engagement, Workplace, Corporate Social Responsibility. For half of them the company scored over 80%.

"This accreditation reinforced my believe that we are focusing on the right priority - Our People! Together with the management and HR teams, we are committed to drive continuous improvement to sustain an enabling, engaging and inclusive culture and focus on the development of our people", says Miruna Senciuc, CEO BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest Branch.

Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world and it focuses on employee satisfaction around 8 workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and people practices. That gives employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and to honor those who provide an outstanding work experience at the highest standards in regarding the work environment. There are around 50+ Romanian companies that own this certification, of which around 4 to 5 are representative of the banking industry.

"Cetelem understands the importance of building diverse talent and striving to create an environment where the employees have successful work, life integration, resources to achieve their goals and a culture of opportunity" said Hamza Idrissi, Program Director for the Best Places to Work organization

The way of working and the organizational culture on which BNP Paribas Personal Finance is based have always reflected the care and involvement that the group constantly offers to employees. The certification highlights the Group's strong attachment to its employees and their professional growth, excellent career management and succession planning, performance management strategy and strong leadership development.

"We are honored to be Best Place to Work Certified. This achievement substantiates our commitment as HR team to build an amazing workplace culture and future together with our employees. We are proud that our employees have a consistently positive experience with their co-workers and leaders and find personal satisfaction in their jobs", says Florența Hamzu, HR Director BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest Branch.

In Romania, BNP Paribas Personal Finance has more than 500 employees. The Group attaches enormous importance to its employees and their working environment, which is constantly being adapted in line with cultural, societal and generational changes.

