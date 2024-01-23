BNP Paribas, Merrill Lynch and MSCI former executive joins fintech Premialab

Philippe Jacson, further expands Premialab's Asia and Middle East footprint, bringing his extensive investment banking expertise to the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies

LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab announces the appointment of Philippe Jacson as Head of Business Development in Asia & Middle East. Based in Dubai, Mr. Jacson will lead the business development in this key market segment. Before joining Premialab, Mr. Jacson served a wide range of institutional clients investment banking leadership roles including MSCI, Merril Lynch, and BNP Paribas.

Mr. Jacson has over 20 years' experience in equity derivatives and index investment solutions. In his role, he will be responsible for executing and scaling Premialab's business development initiatives, providing data and analytics solutions to Asian and Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Funds, Pension Funds, Asset Managers and Insurance Companies.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Premialab said, "With the increasing appetite from institutional investors for quantitative strategies in Asia and the Middle East, it was a natural step for us to open our new office in Dubai. We are thrilled to welcome Philippe to the team. His appointment will strengthen our presence in the region and underscores our commitment to expanding the markets in which we operate, delivering first class service to both our existing and future clients."

The announcement follows recent senior appointments at Premialab, including Daniel Fields, former Global Head of Markets at Societe Generale; John Macpherson, former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and Nomura; Marc Fisher, former Managing Director at Citibank with a prior position at Deutsche Bank; and Georgios Sittas, former Managing Director at HSBC, Standard Chartered, and previously a director at Lehman Brothers.

These appointments reflect Premialab's long term strategy to strengthen its presence in key growth markets, building on the success of its data and analytics platform worldwide.

Recognized as the reference for data and risk analytics on quantitative strategies, Premialab's capital markets infrastructure is currently used by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pensions funds, accelerating their digitalization and enhancing performance and risk control while reducing costs. The platform's client AUM is representing an estimated USD$10 trillion.

Mr. Jacson holds an enginereing degree from Ecole Polytechnique and ENSAE in Paris.

About PremiaLab

Premialab is the leading independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on systematic & factor-based strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date risk premia dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance & risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 18 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies.