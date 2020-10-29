BNK Announces 2020 AGM Results

TSX ticker symbol: BKX

OTCQB ticker symbol: BNKPF

NEWBURY PARK, California, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - BNK Petroleum Inc. (the "Company" or "BNK") (TSX: BKX) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 28, 2020. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at four and elected the following four nominees to the board of directors (the "Board"). Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the meeting with respect to the election of directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld %Withheld Wolf Regener 10,510,762 92.53 848,846 7.47 Eric Brown 10,516,262 92.58 843,346 7.42 Leslie O'Connor 10,616,262 93.46 743,346 6.54 David Neuhauser 10,519,262 92.60 840,346 7.40

The Company wishes to thank Ford Nicholson, General Wesley Clark and Victor Redekop, who did not stand for re-election, for their contributions to the Company and wishes each of them all the best in their future endeavours.

The shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of unallocated entitlements under the Company's Stock Option Plan with 86.89% of the votes in favour.

Additional details will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR.

About BNK Petroleum Inc.

BNK Petroleum Inc. is an international energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BKX and on the OTCQB under the stock symbol BNKPF.

Contact: Wolf E. Regener, +1 (805) 484-3613, Email: investorrelations@bnkpetroleum.com, Website: www.bnkpetroleum.com

Related Links

www.bnkpetroleum.com



SOURCE BNK Petroleum Inc.