BNI® USA Introduces BNI Hybrid - A Third Powerful Chapter Meeting Format To Maximize Convenience And Referrals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As yet another example of rapid innovation at BNI® (Business Network International), the world's leading business referral networking organization, the organization has launched BNI Hybrid, an entirely new Chapter meeting format which combines powerful new technology with BNI's proven training and tools that generate referrals and revenue for BNI Members.

With BNI Hybrid, Chapters meet in-person during the first week of the month and then meet virtually during subsequent weeks. The result for BNI Members is more revenue, more convenience, and more choices than ever before. The BNI Hybrid option is another proactive move by BNI to support changes in how successful entrepreneurs and business leaders in the US want to work and grow their business.

"I would like to congratulate both our global research and technology teammates for carefully studying our Members' preferences and then introducing helpful innovation that will fuel their growth and success," says Graham Weihmiller, BNI's Chairman & CEO. "And I'd like to congratulate BNI Members for continuing to drive economic development and job creation in thousands of communities across the United States. Well done!"

The launch of BNI Hybrid follows on the heels of BNI's launch of BNI Online®, a new and entirely online meeting format introduced early in 2020 to ensure BNI Members could continue building a great business during any business disruption. In the past 12 months alone, BNI Online has hosted 20 million participants in nearly 1 million business networking meetings, resulting in 12.2 million referrals and $17.5 billion USD* for BNI Members around the world.

Today, BNI offers three convenient formats: in-person BNI Chapter meetings, entirely virtual BNI Chapter meetings, and the new BNI Hybrid Chapter meeting option. By offering these three options, BNI can ensure it provides both new and existing BNI Members with options that are consistent with changing preferences and global trends. BNI Hybrid is just another example of how BNI is ultra-responsive to the needs of BNI Members and the broader business community.

*This information is based on BNI statistical research on data through the end of September of 2021. This data was self-reported, internally reviewed, approved and issued for public dissemination on October 8th, 2021.

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. In the US, in the last year alone, on average, BNI Members generated over $50,000 in revenue each via over 30 valuable new client referrals. Today, BNI has over 280,000 Member-businesses participating in nearly 10,500 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 70+ countries around the globe. Since 1985, BNI has created over $141,000,000,000 USD in revenue for BNI Members via over 139 million valuable new client referrals. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To connect with the support team, please reach out to (800)-825-8286 or support@bni.com.

