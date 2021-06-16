BNI® Global Expands Executive Leadership Team Announcing New Chief Operating Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest and most successful business networking organization, announced today industry veteran Zack Kollias will be joining the leadership team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kollias joins BNI from the U.S. Franchise Operations team at Wendy's where he served as Senior Vice President for over 300 franchisees. He brings more than 25 years of experience in operations, finance, and international expertise, including franchise strategy and development.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the BNI family," says Kollias. "The opportunity to support the world-class BNI Members, franchisees and Global Support Team leaders is truly humbling. I look forward to personally working with everyone to find new ways to advance our great brand. Onward and upward!"

For over 36 years, BNI has provided a proven system to help its Members grow their business through referrals. As COO, Zack will lead the operation of that system to new heights. Zack will support BNI's field operations from multiple angles, getting to know the Member and Director experiences well, and finding ways to improve those experiences along the way. He will enhance franchise support and development efforts, training programs, marketing strategy, and more.

BNI's Chairman & CEO Graham Weihmiller shares, "We are thrilled to welcome Zack to the BNI Team. Zack's passion for supporting entrepreneurs from all backgrounds and communities will serve the organization well. With significant franchise, leadership and strategic experience under his belt, I know Zack is set up for success at BNI."

Kollias has a distinguished portfolio in leadership that spans finance, development, marketing, construction, training, and operations functions. In addition to his recent role at Wendy's, he has worked with other major franchise brands such as Church's Chicken and Planet Hollywood International. During his career, Kollias has created an exceptional track record in driving revenue growth, customer satisfaction and franchisee expansion globally. Kollias holds a Bachelor of Arts in English with a business concentration from Cornell University, and an MBA from Duke University.

About BNI

BNI (Business Network International) is the largest and most successful business networking organization in the world. In its 36 years, BNI has grown to over 280,000 Members who attend one of 10,200 weekly BNI Chapter meetings in more than 70 countries around the globe. BNI's proven method provides its Members with the right training, support and skills to help them build strong referral relationships to grow their business. Over the past 12 months, BNI created over $18 billion USD in business for its Members via more than 12 million referrals. Visit www.BNI.com for more information. New franchise opportunities are also available at both the country and region level. Email George A. Barlow Jr, Director of Global Franchise Development, for more information at george@bni.com.

