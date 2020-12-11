BNG Bank's prudential capital requirements unchanged

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNG Bank's prudential capital requirements that had been set by the ECB for 2020 remain in force in 2021. As part of the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) BNG Bank has received notification from the European Central Bank stating that the level of prudential capital requirements for 2020 remain in force in 2021.

The total SREP capital requirement for BNG Bank is 10.25%, effective as of 1 January 2021.

This total SREP capital requirement consists of (i) the minimum CET1 requirement under Pillar 1 (4.5%), (ii) the Pillar 1 Additional Tier 1 requirement (1.5%), (iii) the Pillar 1 Tier 2 requirement (2%), (iv) the Pillar 2 CET1 capital requirement (Pillar 2 requirement, 2.25%). Including the buffer requirements (the capital conservation buffer (CCB, 2.5% CET1), the countercyclical buffer (CCY, 0.0%) and the Other Systemic Important Institution buffer (OSII, 1.00%)), this results in an Overall Capital Requirement of 13.75%.

As of 30 June 2020, the Tier 1 capital ratio amounts to 36%. As such, BNG Bank's capitalization is substantially above the ECB requirement.

We aim to be a natural partner for our clients by helping them addressing the social challenges they have to cope with. We want to be successful at delivering and demonstrating our social impact. With a balance sheet of more than EUR 140 billion, we are the fourth-largest bank in the Netherlands and a relevant financier for local authorities and institutions for housing, healthcare, education, energy and infrastructure in the Netherlands. Rather than maximum profit, BNG Bank seeks to achieve a fair return on equity for its public shareholders.

BNG Bank – driven by social impact

SOURCE BNG Bank