BNG Bank nominates three new Supervisory Board members

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of BNG Bank is pleased to announce that it has nominated Karin Bergstein, Leonard Geluk and Femke de Vries as members of the Supervisory Board as of 22 April 2021. The nomination of the three new Supervisory Board members has been approved by the regulator.

On the same date, at the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders, Marjanne Sint will step down as chair of the Supervisory Board and Jantine Kriens will step down as member. Huub Arendse, member of the Supervisory Board since April 2019, will be the new chair.

Karin Bergstein (1967) has held various positions at ING, including that of member of the management team of ING Bank Netherlands, and she has been a member of the Executive Board of a.s.r. On the basis of these different roles, she has gained extensive experience in the financial and banking sector, including in lending. Ms Bergstein has broad experience as a member of supervisory bodies, including at banks (Van Lanschot Kempen, a.s.r. bank). Because of her roles in the Supervisory Board at Sanquin and Utrecht University, she also has knowledge of the healthcare and education sectors, which are important to BNG Bank. She is chair or member of the Audit Committee of several institutions. Because of this knowledge and experience, Ms Bergstein will become chair of the Audit Committee upon her appointment.

Leonard Geluk (1970) was alderman for Youth and Education at the municipality of Rotterdam and subsequently chair of the Executive Board at ROC Midden Nederland and The Hague University of Applied Sciences. Since 1 April 2020 he has been managing director of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities. In his previous and current positions, Mr Geluk has gained extensive knowledge of decentralised authorities and education, two sectors important to BNG Bank. After his appointment, Mr Geluk will join the HR Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Femke de Vries (1972) has extensive experience in the areas of supervision, risk management & compliance and behaviour & culture. Ms De Vries has worked in various positions at the Dutch central bank (de Nederlandsche Bank), including that of Director of the Division for Supervision of Expertise Centres and as Secretary-Director. Subsequently, she was a member of the board of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets. Ms De Vries is currently working as a managing partner at &samhoud consultancy and is a member of the board of the &samhoud group. She is also an endowed professor in Supervision at the University of Groningen. Based on her experience in supervision, risk management and compliance, Ms De Vries will join the Risk Committee after her appointment.

Huub Arendse, chair of the Supervisory Board from 22 April 2021: "The Supervisory Board would like to thank Marjanne Sint and Jantine Kriens for their long-standing contribution to BNG Bank. The Supervisory Board is pleased to nominate Karin Bergstein, Leonard Geluk and Femke de Vries as Supervisory Board members of the bank. With their broad experience and specific expertise, they can make a valuable contribution to the Supervisory Board's supervision of BNG Bank's activities."

With the appointment of three new members, the Supervisory Board will temporarily consist of eight members. After the departure of Kees Beuving, who will step down in 2022, it will be reduced to seven members again. The day-to-day management of BNG Bank is in the hands of an Executive Committee of five members.

Annex: Photos of Karin Bergstein, Leonard Geluk and Femke de Vries.

Today, BNG Bank's Annual Report 2020 is published on www.bngbank.com.

BNG Bank – Driven by social impact

BNG Bank focuses exclusively on the public domain in the Netherlands. Our clients include municipalities, housing associations, and healthcare and educational institutions. We aim to be a natural partner for our clients by helping them address the social challenges they face. With a balance sheet in excess of EUR 160 billion, BNG Bank is the fourth-largest bank in the Netherlands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477782/New_Board_Members_BNG_Bank.jpg

