BMW Launched All New BMW 5 Series with V2X Technology in China, Cooperating with JOYNEXT to Build Smart Cities

NINGBO, China, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from January 2025, BMW has released its All-New BMW 5 Series equipped with JOYNEXT's industry-leading Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology in China, marking BMW's first model to feature integrated V2X capabilities. This cooperation not only accelerates the promotion of smart connectivity technology but also demonstrates BMW's firm commitment to more profound local cooperation in China, and the drive for ecological development and innovation within the industry.

BMW New 5 Series Model

V2X is one of the key technologies that are turning advanced intelligent vehicles and autonomous driving into a reality. It ensures vehicle-road-cloud communication, providing a large variety of proactive safety information. The risk of traffic accidents could be reduced through real-time warning of potential collision hazards. The all-new BMW 5 Series that integrate V2X technology will help users to enjoy safer and smarter travel experience and further enhance travel efficiency.

BMW has always been customer-centered, taking safety and responsibility as the prerequisite for providing customers with a mature and reliable driving experience. JOYNEXT, with its industry-leading independent R&D capabilities and extensive experience in globalized product implementation, expects to elevate BMW's 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' to a new dimension, while jointly promoting the realization of the Smart City Vision.

About The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2024, the BMW Group sold over 2.45 million passenger vehicles and more than 210,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2024 was € 11.0 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.4 billion. As of 31 December 2024, the BMW Group had a workforce of 159,104 employees.

The economic success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. Sustainability is a key element of the BMW Group's corporate strategy and covers all products from the supply chain and production to the end of their useful life.

About JOYNEXT

JOYNEXT is the Automotive Connectivity BU of JOYSON ELECTRONICS. With over two decades of experience as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's top automotive makers, we have established and maintained long-term partnerships with leading automotive brands, such as VOLKSWAGEN, BMW, Audi, and NIO. We continue to provide OEMs and users with personalized product solutions in the areas of intelligent cockpit, smart connectivity, autonomous driving, software solutions and software engineering services.

Based on considering both innovation and sustainable development, JOYNEXT actively worked with a number of ecological partners such as HUAWEI, Qualcomm, Horizon Robotics, Black Sesame Technologies, ORITEK, QNX, Elektrobit, Microsoft, Brose, and Autobrains to jointly promote the transformation of the intelligent automobile industry and continue to shape the mode of travel for generations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663743/image.jpg