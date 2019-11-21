BMO Capital Markets Announces Appointments of Gary Mattan and Jeremy Low as Co-Heads of Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Asia

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Capital Markets announced that Gary Mattan and Jeremy Low have been appointed as Co-Heads of Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA).

"Gary and Jeremy are key leaders and their solid track records for delivering results, combined with their deep industry expertise, will benefit clients and help accelerate our successful EMEA business while maintaining close coordination with the broader capital markets group," said Bill Smith, Head of International, BMO Capital Markets.

Mr. Mattan moves into this role with over 20 years of mergers & acquisition and investment banking experience, having most recently acted as Head of International Mergers & Acquisitions based in London. Since joining BMO Capital Markets in 2000, he has advised a wide range of clients across numerous sectors and developed deep client relationships throughout the metals & mining sector globally.

Mr. Low joined BMO Capital Markets in 2016 and over the last three and a half years has led the EMEA Energy practice to a #1 market share position in the London Energy advisory market. He has 25 years of energy and investment banking experience, including extensive international upstream advisory, debt and equity experience, and deep client relationships across the EMEA Energy region.

In addition to leading the EMEA Investment Banking business, Mr. Mattan will be responsible for leading the EMEA Metals & Mining franchise and Mr. Low will continue to be responsible for leading the EMEA Energy franchise.

