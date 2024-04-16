BMO Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 7, 2024 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Janice MBabiak

342,157,861

97.36 %

9,271,842

2.64 %

Craig WBroderick

347,929,389

99.00 %

3,500,313

1.00 %

Hazel Claxton

350,277,619

99.67 %

1,152,183

0.33 %

George A. Cope

334,780,073

95.26 %

16,649,729

4.74 %

Stephen Dent

350,489,694

99.73 %

939,655

0.27 %

Christine A. Edwards

340,920,673

97.01 %

10,508,676

2.99 %

Martin S. Eichenbaum

349,808,876

99.54 %

1,620,472

0.46 %

David Harquail

350,281,227

99.67 %

1,148,121

0.33 %

Linda S. Huber

350,224,200

99.66 %

1,205,559

0.34 %

Eric R. La Flèche

346,253,767

98.53 %

5,176,036

1.47 %

Lorraine Mitchelmore

347,954,785

99.01 %

3,474,973

0.99 %

MadhuRanganathan

318,658,988

90.68 %

32,770,815

9.32 %

Darryl White

349,208,736

99.37 %

2,221,067

0.63 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.  

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At the meeting, all the director nominees listed in the bank's ...
