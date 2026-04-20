BLUETTI Showcases Integrated PAYGO Energy Solution at Canton Fair, Expanding Partnership Opportunities in Africa

GUANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 15-19, 2026, at the 139th Canton Fair, clean energy innovator BLUETTI presented an integrated Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) solution that combines digital distribution tools with off-grid energy products, as the company expands its presence in emerging markets, particularly across Africa.

The solution brings together BLUETTI's proprietary BLUETTI GO platform and a range of PAYGO-enabled solar home systems, reflecting a broader shift in the industry from standalone hardware sales to more structured distribution and financing models.

BLUETTI PAYGO

PAYGO has gained traction in regions where upfront costs remain a key barrier to energy access. By enabling installment-based payments and remote device management, the model allows consumers to access electricity services with lower initial investment, while offering distributors greater visibility into repayment and asset performance.

BLUETTI GO serves as a centralized platform for distributors, integrating sales tracking, inventory control, credit profiling, payment overdue tracking, risk monitoring, and operational analysis. These features are designed to help partners operate more efficiently and support long-term business planning in PAYGO-driven markets.

The company's product lineup includes entry-level solar home systems such as the P80(battery capacity 76.8Wh), to African Star (battery capacity 1728Wh), designed for basic electricity needs, as well as the higher-capacity Home Star (battery capacity 2kWh-5kWh) series for off-grid household energy storage. These systems can be deployed independently or bundled with appliances such as televisions, fans, and lighting equipment.

As demand for decentralized energy solutions grows across Africa, supported by both public and private investment in renewable infrastructure, PAYGO models are playing a larger role in bridging the gap between energy access and affordability.

Driven by product breakthroughs and innovative business practices, BLUETTI has been enlarging its footprint in the region in recent years. The company operates across more than 40 African countries, supported by local teams and pilot programs, including a Nigerian initiative launched in 2020 that has expanded into a network of branded retail outlets.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2013, BLUETTI is a leading global provider of energy storage solutions, specializing in home solar batteries, portable power stations, and solar generators. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting Africa Affordable Financing program), BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Today, it serves over 3.5 million users in 140+ countries and regions. Learn more: https://bluetti.com/

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