BLUETTI Premium Series: Portable, Clean Energy for Homes and Outdoors

News provided by

BLUETTI

28 Jun, 2025, 14:28 GMT

When grid power is unavailable, stay powered with solar-ready portable power stations.

CAIRO, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many outdoor enthusiasts experience power shortages when exploring the great outdoors. A gas generator is a common solution, but it has drawbacks such as noise and pollution.

Responding to the growing need for reliable, clean power for home and outdoor use, BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, has launched a series of solar-compatible portable power stations. The Premium series, in particular, blends extreme portability and performance for multi-use applications.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
1

Reliable Portable Power for Every Need 

Currently the Premium Series includes five models: AC2P, AC60P, AC70P, AC180P, and AC200PL. In a vibrant orange-gray finish, each model comes with distinctive features, catering to diverse needs, from home emergency preparation to UPS backup and camping trips.

BLUETTI Premium Series Portable Power Stations

Model

Weight 
(kg)

Capacity 
(Wh)

Output /
Surge(W)

Outlet

Charging
(AC/ solar)

Standout Features

AC2P

3.6

230.4

300 / 600

6

270W/200W

Ultra-compact, light, low idle draw,
ideal for electronics and small gear

AC60P

8.6

504

600 / 1,200

7

600W/300W 

IP65 rating water resistant for outdoors;
expand with B80P battery

AC70P

10.7

864

1,000/2,000 

8

950W/500W 

Portable, powerful, and fast solar charging,
has a wireless charging pad

AC180P

17

1,440

1,800/ 2,700

11

1,440W/500W

High capacity, 1.5-hour fast recharge,
long lifespan LiFePO4 battery

AC200PL 

28.3

2,304

2,400/ 3,600

13

2,400W/1,200W  

Large power, expandable capacity,
quick recharge, versatile outlets 

Clean Energy, Wherever It's Needed

Built with efficient MPPTs to maximize solar energy, BLUETTI Premium portable power stations make clean energy easily accessible for everyone. Users can connect them with portable solar panels or balcony solar systems to store solar-generated electricity for later use.

For example, campers can use the AC70P to charge their phones, cameras, and car fridges at off-grid campsites. During an extended road trip, the AC180P provides ample energy for large devices like induction cookers, fridges, and portable A/Cs.

These portable solar generators also feature a quick UPS function that automatically kicks in during a power outage. Users won't realize their sensitive devices were saved until they check the backup log on the BLUETTI app.

For emergency backup or mobile power, explore BLUETTI Premium series here.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Focusing on innovation and sustainability, BLUETTI has been trusted by over 3.5 million customers across 110 countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720808/1.jpg

Also from this source

BLUETTI and UN-Habitat Forge Partnership to Promote Clean Energy and Sustainable Development Across Africa

BLUETTI and UN-Habitat Forge Partnership to Promote Clean Energy and Sustainable Development Across Africa

BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements...
BLUETTI New B300K Expansion Battery: More Energy Storage Without Breaking the Bank

BLUETTI New B300K Expansion Battery: More Energy Storage Without Breaking the Bank

BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, proudly introduces the B300K expansion battery on September 25. This 2764,8 Wh battery is designed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

News Releases in Similar Topics