BLUETTI Premium Series: Portable, Clean Energy for Homes and Outdoors

CAIRO, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many outdoor enthusiasts experience power shortages when exploring the great outdoors. A gas generator is a common solution, but it has drawbacks such as noise and pollution.

Responding to the growing need for reliable, clean power for home and outdoor use, BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, has launched a series of solar-compatible portable power stations. The Premium series, in particular, blends extreme portability and performance for multi-use applications.

Reliable Portable Power for Every Need

Currently the Premium Series includes five models: AC2P, AC60P, AC70P, AC180P, and AC200PL. In a vibrant orange-gray finish, each model comes with distinctive features, catering to diverse needs, from home emergency preparation to UPS backup and camping trips.

BLUETTI Premium Series Portable Power Stations Model Weight

(kg) Capacity

(Wh) Output /

Surge(W) Outlet Charging

(AC/ solar) Standout Features AC2P 3.6 230.4 300 / 600 6 270W/200W Ultra-compact, light, low idle draw,

ideal for electronics and small gear AC60P 8.6 504 600 / 1,200 7 600W/300W IP65 rating water resistant for outdoors;

expand with B80P battery AC70P 10.7 864 1,000/2,000 8 950W/500W Portable, powerful, and fast solar charging,

has a wireless charging pad AC180P 17 1,440 1,800/ 2,700 11 1,440W/500W High capacity, 1.5-hour fast recharge,

long lifespan LiFePO4 battery AC200PL 28.3 2,304 2,400/ 3,600 13 2,400W/1,200W Large power, expandable capacity,

quick recharge, versatile outlets

Clean Energy, Wherever It's Needed

Built with efficient MPPTs to maximize solar energy, BLUETTI Premium portable power stations make clean energy easily accessible for everyone. Users can connect them with portable solar panels or balcony solar systems to store solar-generated electricity for later use.

For example, campers can use the AC70P to charge their phones, cameras, and car fridges at off-grid campsites. During an extended road trip, the AC180P provides ample energy for large devices like induction cookers, fridges, and portable A/Cs.

These portable solar generators also feature a quick UPS function that automatically kicks in during a power outage. Users won't realize their sensitive devices were saved until they check the backup log on the BLUETTI app.

For emergency backup or mobile power, explore BLUETTI Premium series here.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Focusing on innovation and sustainability, BLUETTI has been trusted by over 3.5 million customers across 110 countries and regions.

