BLUETTI Launches ES125 C&I Energy Storage System in Africa at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026

JOHANNESBURG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI , a leading global provider of clean energy solutions, introduces the ES125 commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system at Solar & Storage Live Africa, Africa's largest renewable energy exhibition. Designed for Africa's fast-evolving energy landscape, the ES125 ESS provides a scalable and intelligent power solution for African businesses, delivering reliable, cost-efficient electricity to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Powering Africa's C&I Energy Transition

Mining C&I Energy Storage Solution

Africa's commercial and industrial sectors are navigating a critical energy challenge: surging electricity demand coupled with an unstable grid. Power cuts, load‑shedding, and reliance on expensive diesel generation have spawned an urgent need for independent, sustainable solar-plus-storage power solutions. The ES125 addresses this need directly, enabling companies to stabilise their power supply, lower energy expenses, and switch from diesel-heavy backup to cleaner, more efficient alternatives.

BLUETTI ES125 Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System

The ES125 is a fully integrated C&I energy storage cabinet that combines battery, PCS, STS, BMS, and EMS all in one for simple installation and fast deployment. Delivering 125kW output and 257kWh capacity, the system can expand to 2057kwh, ideal for hospitals, factories, and office buildings.

Crafted with durable LiFePO₄ batteries and housed in an IP67 enclosure, the ES125 ensures a smooth, all-weather performance at temperatures from –25 °C to 60 °C. Its advanced liquid cooling maintains precise temperature control alongside an aerosol-based fire suppression system for added safety. Real-time battery and system-level monitoring by AI-powered EMS and BMS detects issues early and responds automatically.

Flexible Setup for Wide Applications

Suitable for on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid configurations, the ES125 provides an uninterrupted power supply to rural estates, remote hotels, industrial parks, and agricultural bases.

Backup power: Keep essential loads running during grid interruptions.

Keep essential loads running during grid interruptions. Diesel replacement: Cut down on fuel use, emissions, and noise.

Cut down on fuel use, emissions, and noise. Hybrid integration: Coordinate solar, storage, grid, and diesel operations for maximum efficiency.

Coordinate solar, storage, grid, and diesel operations for maximum efficiency. Microgrid in harsh environments: Easily install, operate, and maintain in hot, dusty, and humid regions.

Proven Expertise and Local Support

Behind the ES125 stands BLUETTI's decade‑long track record of innovation and reliability. Supported by 600,000 m² manufacturing areas, dedicated R&D teams, and a customer-first approach, BLUETTI's energy products are recognized in more than 120 countries. Now, with local subsidiaries and technical support spanning East, West, and South Africa, BLUETTI continues to empower African enterprises to achieve energy independence with clean, future‑ready ESS.

Meet BLUETTI at Solar & Storage Live Africa

Booth No.: H5-H27

Date: March 25–27, 2026

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2013, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing cutting-edge clean energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million off-grid African families with free solar energy. Driven by innovation and real-world needs, BLUETTI has been trusted by over 3.5 million users worldwide. Learn more at: https://bluetti-ess.com/

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