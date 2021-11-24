BLUETTI launches Black Friday Sale on Power Stations, Solar Panels, and More

When camping, hiking, or full-time off-the-grid living such as vanlife, the last thing you want is to lose power in the middle of nowhere. In our modern lives, having a sufficient supply of energy to power all of your needs is critical. As a result, there are now many different portable power stations and solar panel brands on the market. Portable power stations consist of a series of huge batteries designed to power phones, laptops, TVs, and even whole campsites.

BLUETTI EB150 Portable Power Station - Your Perfect Camping Power Partner

BLUETTI EB150 is an all-in-one solar generator that has been well-loved for almost two years. Featuring a 1000Watt pure sine wave inverter, the generator is capable of powering most home appliances outdoors. The 1,500Wh battery capacity ensures consumers need not worry about power supply when outdoors. BLUETTI EB150 also supports up to 500watt MPPT solar input, which in good sunlight, can achieve max capacity in as little as 4.5 hours. BLUETTI has been working on efficient, safe, and easy-to-use solar charging technologies, and the EB150 is clearly a leader. Now, BLUETTI is offering an all-time low price for this classic model during this Black Friday Sale.

BLUETTI EB240 - The Power You Can Count On During An Outage

The BLUETTI EB240 looks identical to the smaller EB150 but with a 60% larger battery capacity. Containing an enormous 2400Wh battery pack and specially designed low-temperature resistant cells, the EB240 can run an electric heater at -20℃ to keep anyone warm and cozy in winter.

Bluetti EB150/EB240

1500Wh Low-temp Resistant Li-ion Portable Power Station. (2400Wh for the EB240)

1000W (1200W Surge) with two 230V AC Sockets.

500W AC Input or 500W Solar Solar Input.

500W Solar Solar Input. 8 Charging Outlets, Including AC Sockets.

Black Friday Offer:

EB150 Starts at €999, was €1399. €400 OFF

EB240 Starts at €1399, was €1799.€400 OFF

BLUETTI EB55/EB70 - Compact Power Choices For The Road

Finally, after recording great sales numbers in the United States for almost six months, the newest BLUETTI EB series editions are now available in Europe. EB70 features 1000W power inverters and a 716Wh LiFePO4 battery pack which is impressive for its size. The EB55 features a 700W inverter and holds a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery pack.

Bluetti also offers another compact model called the AC50S, which is a 300W power station with a 500Wh lithium-ion battery pack. The Bluetti EB55 and EB70 are two completely different products serving different purposes within the compact power stations segment.

Bluetti EB55/EB70

537 Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station. (716Wh for the EB70)

700W (1400W Surge) with Two 230V AC Sockets. (1000W for the EB70)

200W AC Input + 200W Solar Solar Input, Up to 400W In Total. (200W Input For The EB70)

11 Charging Outlets, Including AC Sockets. (12 outlets for the EB70)

One 100W Type-C USB Power Delivery Port. (Two for the EB70)

15W Wireless Charger.

Black Friday Offer:

EB70 Starts at €649, was€759, €110 OFF,

EB55 Starts at €549, was €659, €110 OFF

BLUETTI AC200P - The Ultimate Power Monster

Last but not least, the one and only AC200P. Featuring a 2000 watt pure sine wave AC inverter with up to 13 outlets and 12V 25A DC output, the BLUETTI AC200P has proven to be one of the world's most popular portable power stations over the past year. Packed with an ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack and a total capacity of 2000Wh, the unit offers over 3500 charge cycles before capacity degrades to 80%. This works out to almost 10 years of service if used one cycle per day. Aside from a 500W adapter that comes in the box, the AC200P can also be charged with clean, safe, and free sunshine. The AC200P supports up to 700W of solar input and can be filled in as short as 4 hours by solar alone.

For this Black Friday Sale, BLUETTI will knock a limited €300 off the price of the AC200P and a huge €600 discount for the AC200P and three SP120 solar panel bundles!

Bluetti AC200P

2000Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station.

2000W (4800W Surge) with Two 230V AC Sockets.

500W AC Input + 700W Solar Solar Input, Up to 1200W In Total.

13 Charging Outlets, Including AC Sockets.

One 65W Type-C USB Power Delivery Port.

Dual 15W Wireless Chargers.

Black Friday Offer:

AC200P Starts at €1699, was $1999, $300 OFF

BLUETTI's Black Friday 2021 For Europe starts at GMT 10:00 am on November 22nd and will end at the same time on November 30th. This is a limited one-week sale and not to be missed out on!

About BLUETTI:

With over 10 years of experience in researching and developing green energy, BLUETTI is committed to delivering premium off-grid power solutions for campers, outdoor explorers, and power outages.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bluettipower.eu/pages/black-friday-2021

