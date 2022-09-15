BLUETTI launched AC500 to alleviate the energy crisis

BERLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, a wide range of power stations has been introduced to redefine the way to capture, store, and redistribute renewable energy sources. Currently, they've become more popular and extensively used in emergencies, outdoor adventures, RV trips, and other off-grid activities.

A survey by comparison site Uswitch suggested many people are already behind on energy bill payments, with total debt owed three times higher than in September last year. Almost a quarter of households owe £206 on average, according to a survey of 2.000 people.

Average energy bills have hit record highs and are predicted to rise even further in winter. It's high time to come up with long-term solutions and improve support for people struggling with the price of energy.

New Era of Generator

The presence of solar generators gradually shifts the way people access green and clean energy. Compared to conventional generators powered by gas or fossil fuel, solar generators produce nearly zero fumes, noise, or other harmful emissions during operation.

Collecting sunlight via solar panels and converting it into storable electricity in batteries provides a budget-saving solution to utilize sustainable energy while reducing carbon footprints on our planet.

A solar generator may be costly to purchase initially, but the sun's free and unlimited energy supply can pay it back in the long run.

Highly-recommended Solar Generators

BLUETTI EP500Pro, equipped with a safe and long-lasting 5.100Wh LiFePO4 battery and a monstrous 3.000Watt pure sine wave AC inverter (surge 6.000W), is an incredible powerhouse to satisfy almost 99% of electrical appliances during emergencies for a few days. The built-in MPPT inverter enables it to get recharged from 0 to 80% within 2 hours with merely the sunshine. Get ready to warm up the house in the upcoming winter.

Another solar generator about to hit the European market is BLUETTI AC500+B300S combo. Being the most powerful generator BLUETTI ever made, AC500 wins over any generators of its kind in the market. It's 100% modular and compatible with 6*B300S expansion battery packs to boost an overall capacity of 18.432Wh, making it a solid backup power source whenever and wherever power is needed.

Consumers can run high-power devices without hassle with a 5.000W pure sine inverter (10.000W surge). Still suffering energy crisis and high electricity bill? Now the power beast - AC500 is sure to kickstart a new era of power independence. No need to completely rely on the utility grid, and no more worry about power shortage.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu/pages/solar-generator-vs-fuel-generator

