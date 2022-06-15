BLUETTI EP500Pro Now Officially Available in the UK

The EP500Pro boasts a monstrous 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter(6000W Surge), an ultra-durable and safer 5100Wh LiFePO4 battery, and 24/7 UPS, making it a perfect backup power supply to cover customers' essential needs during outages or when the wall outlets are far from reach.

UPS System:

With the built-in UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) System, the EP500Pro can take over an household fridge, microwave oven, washing machine, or even the garage heater in just 20 milliseconds when the utility grid goes down, powering 99% of users' needs off-the-grid without breaking a sweat.

Blazing Fast Recharging

The EP500Pro is equipped with a matchless MPPT solar inverter. With a max 2400W solar input, it can be recharged from 0 to 80% within 2 hours by prime sunshine.

Lightning Speed Charging (AC+Solar):

The EP500Pro can also be recharged from solar and AC simultaneously at lightning speed with up to 4000W input rate, allowing 0% to 80% charge in only one hour.

Size & Weight:

Although EP500Pro weighs 182lbs and is almost as big as a household air purifier, it can be maneuvered easily with four smooth-rolling wheels.

Compared to the mounted backup power systems like the Tesla Powerwall and LG Chem RESU, the BLUETTI EP500Pro features incredible mobility and can be packed for a long-distance road trip.

Remote App Control

With the intuitive BLUETTI app, EP500Pro's status can be monitored and its settings adjusted on your smartphone anytime, anywhere.

Delivery & Warranty

For UK customers, the BLUETTI EP500Pro is already in stock and the delivery would take only about 4~7 working days. Above all, BLUETTI is now providing an industry-leading, 5-year hassle-free warranty for all EP500 and EP500Pro products worldwide, which shows their confidence in their products.

As for the pricing, BLUETTI puts out a massive debut discount for their flagship model premiere in the UK:

The super early bird starting price for the EP500Pro would come with a straight £1,200 OFF and starts at only £4,499 (Limited 100 Units), and the next offer will go up to £4,999 (£700 OFF, also limited to 200 units). The debut sale will only last a week, so if you are in need, act fast before the prices go up.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has always stayed true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world.

For more information, please visit https://bluettipower.co.uk/pages/bluetti-ep500pro

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836352/The_New_BLUETTI_EP500Pro.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712384/a.jpg

SOURCE BLUETTI