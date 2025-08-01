BLUETTI Apex 300 Launches in Retail After Raising $5.4M, Leading 2025's Crowdfunding Charts

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, today announced the retail availability of its flagship Apex 300 Portable Power Station. Following its highest-funded Indiegogo campaign of 2025, raising over $5.4 million from 2,564 backers by July 20—the Apex 300 is now available for a broader audience, bringing industry-leading innovation to homes and outdoor adventures.

BLUETTI Apex 300 Indiegogo Campaign Performance

Since its debut, the Apex 300 has earned widespread acclaim and received several prestigious industry honors—including the 2025 Sustainability Awards from the Business Intelligence Group, the Home of the Future Award from Popular Science, and the Picks Award at CES 2025 from Residential Systems. These accolades highlight its innovation and focus on real‑world energy needs.

The Apex 300 is a high-performance standalone power station with a 2,764.8Wh capacity and 3,840W output, making it ideal for emergency home backup, RVs, and off-grid cabins. It also supports an expandable ecosystem, enabling fully automated whole-home backup.

Key Innovations:

  • Ultra-low 20W AC idle draw for extended standby operation—perfect for fridges, medical devices, and other essentials
  • Next-gen automotive-grade LiFePO₄ battery, designed for up to 17 years of daily use

Apex 300 Hits Retail Shelves August 1

Starting August 1, the Apex 300 will be available through the BLUETTI Official Store and Amazon, starting at €1,799. Customers who order during the launch period can enjoy an additional 8% discount with a special promotional offer.

About BLUETTI

As a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI is committed to delivering reliable and innovative portable power solutions for home backup and outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users across more than 110 countries and regions, BLUETTI continues to advance energy independence with a focus on long-term sustainability and responsible innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), the company supports broader access to clean, reliable energy in underserved regions—underscoring its ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.

