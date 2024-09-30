Bluestar Alliance, LLC announces that it has acquired Off-White LLC, the company which owns the Off-White brand, from LVMH

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LVMH announces that it has sold Off-White LLC, the company that owns the Off-White brand, to Bluestar Alliance, LLC, a New York-based brand management company. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. Founded in 2012 by Virgil Abloh, Off-White is an international luxury streetwear brand.

"Virgil was a creative pioneer who had a profound impact on the global fashion industry and creative community. Acquiring Off-White represents a unique opportunity for Bluestar Alliance to honor and build upon the enduring legacy of Virgil Abloh. His visionary approach to fashion resonates deeply with our core values. Abloh's ability to fuse street culture with high fashion has laid a powerful foundation that aligns with our vision of fostering innovation while embracing diversity. The acquisition of Off-White, and the opportunity to provide strategic investment and build upon our global network of resources will allow for the continuation of the cultural and creative momentum that Virgil ignited, one that Bluestar Alliance is committed to carrying forward," says Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance.

LVMH is proud of the legacy that Off-White has built under Virgil Abloh's visionary leadership. Bluestar Alliance is the perfect partner to carry that legacy forward. Bluestar Alliance shares our commitment to respect creative integrity, and we are confident that, under their stewardship, Off-White will continue to innovate while respecting the spirit and values of the brand.

About Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh™

Established in 2013, Off-White™ is defining the grey area between black and white as a color. Under the brand name, seasonal men's and women's clothing collections, objects, furniture, and publications articulate a current cultural vision. Collections are embedded in a recurrent backstory, with an emphasis on creating garments that have an identity by design. With a design studio based in Milan, Italy, the label harnesses the country's history and craftsmanship, yet offers a global perspective on design and trends. With a clear vision of splicing the reality of how clothes are worn with the artistic expression of high-fashion, creative director and designer Virgil Abloh explored concepts in the realm of youth culture in the contemporary context.

About LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

About Bluestar Alliance, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution with a heavy emphasis on department store retail brands. Brands within the portfolio include Hurley, Scotch & Soda, bebe, Elie Tahari, Kensie, Justice, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Brookstone, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

