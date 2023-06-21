BlueSnap Partners with Global Health and Wellness Leader Arbonne International to Provide Global Payments

BlueSnap's global payment orchestration platform allows Arbonne International to offer localised payment experiences for customers with a single integration.

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap , a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, has announced their partnership with Arbonne International, LLC (Arbonne) a global force in sustainable healthy living that sells products formulated to be vegan, non-GMO, gluten and cruelty-free, including skincare and nutrition products using high quality plant based ingredients to customers around the world. This partnership will assist Arbonne by providing global payment capabilities for their strong network of international consultants.

To support the brand's continued growth, Arbonne has partnered with BlueSnap to consolidate their payment providers into a single integration allowing for more efficient processing of digital payments around the world.

Stephan Lombardo, Chief Financial Officer at Arbonne, said: "As we continue to build our global business, it is important that we source partners who can help Arbonne scale and connect with our customers around the world. With BlueSnap, we have the ability to localize programming and create a more seamless customer experience throughout the transactional process, which is a critical component of our business."

BlueSnap's global payment orchestration platform is built to support growing international businesses. It includes a network of global banks to help increase authorization rates, payment optimization tools to reduce costs, over 100+ shopper currencies to improve sales, 100+ popular payment types to convert more shoppers, solutions for regulation and tax compliance, reporting to increase visibility and simplify reconciliation, and built-in chargeback and fraud management – all available through a single integration.

Brian Gaynor, EU CEO of BlueSnap, said: "This partnership with Arbonne comes at the perfect time given the increase in demand from consumers across Europe, looking to purchase skin care products with natural ingredients. With global transactions, the payment experience can make or break the sale. Therefore, it is critical that payments are processed effortlessly to gain payment functionality that is unique to each company's needs. We are excited to partner with Arbonne and contribute to their global growth while helping to manage authorizations rates and the overall customer experience."

About BlueSnap:

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for global embedded payments, we offer white-labelled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47+ countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

About Arbonne International

Arbonne believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health, and wellbeing, focusing on the whole person to help them flourish inside and out. The philosophy embraces the connection between a healthier mind, stronger body, and more beautiful skin. Arbonne products are comprised of plant-based ingredients with high clean standards that are co-developed with experts, and go through rigorous testing for the best in safety and efficacy.

Arbonne's healthy-living lifestyle and entrepreneurial business opportunity fosters a positive mindset that helps people and communities flourish. Grounded in empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, Arbonne is a proud Certified B Corporation ensuring the thoughtful business decisions of today help sustain our planet for future generations.

SOURCE BlueSnap