BlueSnap Bolsters EU Board of Directors With Three New Appointments To Support Growth and EU payment Institution license from the Central Bank of Ireland

BOSTON and DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, the Payment Orchestration Platform that helps businesses accept and optimize payments around the world, has today announced key leadership appointments to further growth across Europe. It has appointed Avril Mannion as Chairperson of the Board, Brian Gaynor as Executive Director and CEO, and James McGivern as Executive Director and CFO.

These appointments come as part of BlueSnap's commitment to expanding its European presence and establishing a highly specialised EU-based team with a vast amount of industry expertise.

Ralph Dangelmaier, Global CEO at BlueSnap, said: "We couldn't be more excited to welcome these three incredible individuals to BlueSnap's European division and have them join me on the EU Board. Today's announcement is a continuation of our European business expansion, and follows the launch of our European headquarters in Dublin last year. We are glad to have Avril, Brian and James onboard to help us provide European merchants with a sophisticated payment platform that will allow them to optimise global payments."

As an independent non-executive director and chairperson of BlueSnap's EU business, Avril Mannion will oversee the company's EU Board, drive its European strategy, and set high governance standards within the business.

Avril, an industry veteran with over 25 years experience, was previously with Soldo Financial Services Ireland DAC, where she acted as the CEO and COO of the company, leading and developing the company's overall business strategy. She also managed the implementation of Soldo's risk and compliance frameworks, policies and procedures, and governance structures.

Avril Mannion, Chairperson of EU Operations at BlueSnap said: "I'm thrilled to be working with the amazing team at BlueSnap, helping to direct its European strategy as the company grows its EU presence. Today, merchants across the continent are demanding better and more efficient all-in-one payment solutions that address their ever-evolving needs.

This makes it an exciting time to be a part of BlueSnap as it continues to bring its innovative solution to merchants across Europe."

New European CEO Brian Gaynor will lead the day-to-day running of the European business, expanding BlueSnap's footprint and product offering, as well as ensuring that the company is compliant with local regulations.

As former CEO of J.P. Morgan Wholesale Payments Europe Limited, Brian has more than 25 years of experience operating and developing business strategies and technical directions for businesses across payment acquiring and issuing, telecoms, and financial services industries.

Moreover, as BlueSnap's new European CFO, James McGivern will manage the business' finances, ensure financial compliance, develop its strategy for growth, and oversee all financial and statutory reporting for the geography. He joins BlueSnap with over 25 years of experience in the financial services and fintech sectors with the likes of Barclays, Bank of Ireland Group and PayPal.

James has strong experience in identifying key target markets, sectors, and clients for businesses. He is also well-versed in developing technology-based propositions to improve the operational efficiency and address the challenge of regulatory change for global financial services organizations.

BlueSnap's Payment Orchestration Platform provides companies with a single account that hosts everything they need to sell globally. It allows software companies to think locally and act globally. It supports over 200 different payment types and shopper currencies, payment acceptance in over 200 regions, with local card acquiring in 47 countries.

