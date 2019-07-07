Bluemina Citizenship and Residency, Diamond Sponsor at Caribbean Investment Summit 2019 in Saint Kitts and Nevis

The Caribbean Investment Summit 2019 was under the auspices of The Citizenship by Investment Programmes Association (CIPA), which constitute of five founding member countries: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and Grenada. CIPA emphasized the importance of establishing a strong regulatory framework that maintains the integrity of each of the islands' programs, increasing their effectiveness and competitiveness in the global market.

In the presence of the distinguished Prime Ministers of the Caribbean jurisdictions as well as the heads of all these countries' respective Citizenship by Investment Programs, Bluemina, a government approved and a licensed firm, was actively engaged in discussions regarding the industry's significant trends and best practices. Also, Bluemina met with The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris of St Kitts and Nevis and talked about the advancements in the Citizenship and Residency by Investment industry especially in the Caribbean region.

During the summit, Mr. Bashar Daoud, Managing Partner at Bluemina Citizenship and Residency, delivered a speech titled: "Unity of the four pillars within a Citizenship by Investment Program." According to Mr. Bashar, unity among Governments, Citizenship by Investment units (CIU's), Real Estate Developers and International Marketing Agents (IMAs) is crucial for ensuring the continued success of different citizenship and residency by investment programs.

Since its participation in last year's Caribbean Investment Summit, Bluemina has noticed a remarkable improvement both in due diligence and processing times of the economic citizenship programs across the Caribbean. This exemplifies the improved communication within government departments as well as the communication between the government and the other three pillars. Additionally, Bluemina met with Mr. Les Khan, the CEO of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Investment Unit, since Bluemina acknowledges the significance of building an expansive networking system in order to efficiently cater to the needs of their clientele and extend top-class services at all times.

With 6 global offices in the MENA region, over 15 different citizenship and residency programs, and strong relationships with government officials and industry experts, Bluemina is better able to offer its clientele with smooth, swift and legal services based on trust and utmost precision. Bluemina is a trendsetting firm in the arena of citizenship and residency, helping families become global citizens, achieve freedom and lifetime security and giving them peace of mind.

About Bluemina

Bluemina Citizenship and Residency is a government-approved and licensed firm that provides legal and reliable citizenship and residency by investment services. Through its well-established relationships with governments and developers around the world, Bluemina is able to provide its clients with efficient and cost-effective path to a brighter and more global future.

