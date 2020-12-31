Bluefort reveals: It's a race for Subscription Box Success amongst UK Retailers

Implementation of these trends in the upcoming year will determine the winner. Bluefort, a European technology partner, is driving innovation in this space for U.K. enterprises using Microsoft Dynamics

LONDON, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers wanting to compete in the subscription economy now have the capability in the Microsoft Dynamics stack of software. Bluefort, a European-based Microsoft ISV partner is providing this competitive edge for subscription management with its License and Subscription App (LISA), available to Microsoft Dynamics 365 enterprise customers in the U.K.

Today Retailers face significant hurdles to secure their future based on the events of 2020. Offering subscriptions in addition to trading goods online and in-store can stabilise cashflow for many and elevate their brand to new heights. Key drivers for Retailers in favour of subscriptions include:

Urgent need for predictive cashflow

Priority to stabilise supply chains and forecast fulfilment

Customer Self-service to increase revenue

Engaging with Customers through communities and promoting loyalty

Bluefort has utilised its expertise in retail and subscription management and engineered a global solution in the Microsoft eco-system. "Our customers leverage all the benefits of Dynamics 365 with subscription management embedded in the core," says Bjorn Kuijt, Chief Commercial Officer at Bluefort.

Bluefort delivers an off-the-shelf solution for streamlined subscription management right in the framework of Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management; this means that retailers drive more value toward their consumers. With LISA embedded within Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, these organisations can experience the benefits of the subscription economy including:

Omnichannel engagement including Self-service

Managing subscriptions as part of the retailing experience

Effortlessly driving fulfilment and delivery in the supply chain

Full subscription billing automation

Revenue recognition compliance and loyalty program management

"Microsoft customers who are serious about ramping up their subscription business model are already on the right track," continues Kuijt. See more on Microsoft AppSource.

About Bluefort

Bluefort is a Microsoft ISV that enables businesses to digitally transform using cutting edge technology. Bluefort is focused on delivering tangible value to businesses through extension of Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications. Established in Malta, our customers and partners around the globe receive managed services collaboration, support and cloud maintenance. Visit our website on www.bluefort.eu or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bluefort

