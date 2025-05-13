Bluefors Welcomes Kim Povlsen as New Chief Executive Officer

HELSINKI, Finland, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce that Kim Povlsen will become CEO of Bluefors, effective latest October 1, 2025. In his new role, Povlsen will lead Bluefors globally with 700 employees delivering industry-leading cooling systems for quantum technology.

Kim Povlsen joins Bluefors from the position of President and CEO of Universal Robots A/S. During his earlier career, Kim has held several leadership positions at Schneider Electric, a global high-tech company, where he led business transformation and technology strategies in Europe, the US, and Asia.

"I am excited to join Bluefors on its mission to accelerate the quantum technology breakthrough," says Kim Povlsen. "Bluefors has a proven track record of successfully co-creating products with global technology corporations. As the market leader in their field of cooling solutions for Quantum Technology and Low Temperature Physics Research, they have achieved an undisputed role as the company who delivers transformational technology — making real-world, large-scale quantum computing accessible today. I see tremendous opportunities to further strengthen Bluefors as the benchmark for the industries that they serve."

Chairperson of the Bluefors Board, Kimmo Alkio, is pleased to welcome Kim Povlsen, a visionary leader in the global high-tech industry with a strong track record in building top-performing and customer-centric teams.

"We greatly value Kim's ability to combine strategic thinking, customer orientation and drive for operational excellence. He is the catalyst of effective decision making, a leader who motivates change by communicating openly. Customer-centricity is in his DNA and meets Bluefors' philosophy perfectly: designing and producing products that customers need and want – together with the customers themselves – is one of the cornerstones of our operating model," he says.

Former CEO Jonas Geust stepped down at the end of last year due to personal reasons, with Bluefors Founder Rob Blaauwgeers acting as the Interim CEO since then. On behalf of Bluefors, Kimmo Alkio extends his gratitude to Jonas Geust for his significant contributions to the company's growth and development.



