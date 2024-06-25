Bluecrux Expands Global Presence with Barcelona Office

MECHELEN, Belgium, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecrux, a global leader in value chain consulting and technology, has opened a new office in the vibrant city of Barcelona, Spain. Marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to international expansion, this will be its seventh office worldwide.

Barcelona is known for its exceptional supply chain talent, making it the perfect location from which to further enhance Bluecrux's international presence. The company is making good on its mission to build the best talent pool and offer top-notch, local service to its valued global clients. Led by experts who know the market inside out, the Bluecrux Barcelona team is poised to drive country-specific growth and innovation.

"Opening an office in Barcelona is a crucial part of our strategy to establish talent hubs in strategic locations, and to anticipate the future of work," says Koen Jaspers, CEO of Bluecrux." We are excited to leverage the area's rich talent pool to better serve our clients and continue our growth journey."

This expansion is a testament to Bluecrux's dedication to investing in high-potential regions and delivering world-class service across the globe.

In addition to Spain, Bluecrux has offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore and the U.S.

About Bluecrux

Founded in 2011, Bluecrux is a leading value chain technology and consulting company, assisting global companies to navigate and improve their supply chains. The company's international growth story and innovative technologies, Binocs and Axon, reflect its goal to combine expertise with technology, turning challenges into opportunities.