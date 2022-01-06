Blue Prism Technology Services Market in BFSI to Capture Major Market Share

Blue Prism Technology Services Market to Grow at an Impressive 35.7% CAGR by 2032

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR's recently published report on the blue prism technology services market offers a comprehensive analysis of the leading segments in terms of services, enterprise size, industry and region. In addition, it provides in-depth information about the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, latest trends, and growth opportunities.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global blue prism technology services market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 35.7 percent from 2022 to 2032, from USD 362 million in 2022 to USD 7,688 million in 2032.

Fact.MR predicts that blue prism technology services market accounts for roughly 20% of the global robotic process automation industry due to its improved automation and management technologies.

Blue Prism's sustained growth over the last half-decade has resulted in the extension of its ecosystem. This growth resulted in continuing product differentiation as well as the acquisition of new capabilities, which increased the platform's demand among new users.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2239

Upgraded RPA solutions attracted the largest customer base, along with continual integrations of artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies into blue prism service. Furthermore, the availability of a pool of next-generation RPA solutions has accelerated the adoption of this technology around the world.

Out of the prominent end use industries for blue prism technology services (IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, Travel, Transportation and Logistics, Utility & Energy), BFSI (Banking & Financial Services Intelligence) is set to secure the maximum market share of 23.5 percent by 2032 end, according to blue prism technology implementation.

SMBs, or small and midsize businesses, operating in various emerging countries in Europe and Asia are expected to generate around 72% of overall revenue from the implementation of blue prism technology, considering the two most popular enterprise sizes interested in the technology (SMBS & Large Enterprise).

Key Takeaways:

The global blue prism technology services market registered a growth of 31.2% during past decade.

Blue prism technology in BFSI is expected to account for ~23.5% of overall market valuation.

Blue prism technology service market in SMBs to grow at an impressive CAGR of 38.7% by 2032.

U.K to be a lucrative market for blue prism technology services.

Growth Drivers:

Need for hybrid robotic process automation technology is expected to propel the demand for blue prism technology.

Availability of advanced RPA solutions has boosted the implementation rate of this technology worldwide.

The adoption rate of the blue prism technology ascended as a result of the advent of various new rival technologies in the RPA industry.

To learn more about Blue Prism Technology Services Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2239

Competitive Landscape

Market players in the blue prism technology services industry have primarily pursued growth-oriented strategies, which include increasing the rate at which automation technology is implemented. Collaborations, mergers, digital marketing, and continual technological improvements in the aforementioned technology also rank high on their priority list. By providing highly advanced and secure technical, these methods assist global firms in expanding their geographical footprint and gaining maximum market share.

Blue Prism, a pioneer in the robotic process automation business, was sold to Vista Equity Partners for roughly USD 1.5 billion in September 2021 , and is expected to merge with Tibco, which it already owns.

in , and is expected to merge with Tibco, which it already owns. Accenture sold its cutting-edge business automation software in 2019, resulting in the elimination of 40,000 internal roles.

Key Players in the Blue Prism Technology Services Market are:

Blue Prism Group Plc.

Accenture Plc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Ernst & Young LLP

Avanade Inc.

Agilify Automation

Virtual Operations Ltd.

Neoops Inc., Dirwa

Quanton Limited.

More Valuable Insights on Blue Prism Technology Services Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the blue prism technology services market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global blue prism technology services market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Services

Advisory Services



Training Services



Maintenance & Support Services



Implementation Services

By Enterprise Size

SMBs



Large Enterprises

By Industry

IT & Telecom



Healthcare & Life Sciences



BFSI



Travel, Transportation and Logistics



Utilities & Energy



Other

Key Questions Covered in Blue Prism Technology Services Market Report

The report offers insight into the blue prism technology services market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for blue prism technology services market between 2022 and 2032.

Blue prism technology services market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Blue prism technology services market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain –

Robotic Process Automation Market Analysis - The market for robotic process automation (RPA) is expected to develop due to the increasing usage of industry 4.0 technologies such as cyber-physical systems, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Robotic Desktop Automation Market Forecast - The growing desire to reduce operational costs and increase profitability in both the manufacturing and corporate sectors is expected to propel the worldwide robotic desktop automation market forward. The proliferation of the IoT is expected to enhance the robotic desktop automation market.

Business Workflow Automation Market Insights - Business workflow automation enables speedier decision-making, more effective task management, increased production capacity, and improved internal communication. On a wide scale, businesses are implementing workflow automation technologies.

Intelligent Process Automation Market Scope - Companies can use intelligent process automation to automate repetitive, tedious tasks as well as end-to-end business operations. This enables businesses to transfer manual labor from low-value to high-value duties. These advantages are propelling the adoption of intelligent process automation even further.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.



You can access all our technology research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR