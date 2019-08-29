Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX) Sees New Intelligent Automation Capabilities Added Weekly

"Anyone interested in understanding the powerful convergence between AI, cloud and RPA capabilities needs to look at our DX to see what's possible," says Bruce Mazza, VP of the Technology Alliances Program (TAP) for Blue Prism . "We amassed hundreds of applications in just a few months, that provide simple drag and drop access to best-in-class intelligent automation capabilities. Through these technology partnerships we deliver more options and greater flexibility for scaling automation projects that create optimal business led outcomes for our customers."

Companies participating in Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program at an affiliate level have an opportunity to expand market awareness on the benefits of RPA by delivering their own complementary products to Blue Prism's DX. Partners can easily customize their solutions, accelerate product development and minimize time to market for their products, using the market's most advanced RPA software. Highlights from this new round of affiliate Technology Alliance Partners includes:

AuraPortal: AuraPortal offers a zero-code iBPMS (Intelligent Business Process Management Suite) that allows users to visually create and digitize every step of all kinds of processes in one easy-to-use solution, compatible with existing systems (ERP, CRM, legacy apps, etc.). The no-code approach of AuraPortal combined with Blue Prism's connected-RPA, allows users to diagram their processes, define the tasks, for both human and digital workers, and execute, while remaining in control, analyzing every activity in their organization and ensuring a vast collaboration.

"Thanks to Blue Prism we now offer users a complete end-to-end intelligent automation solution. We can easily automate the most complex and time-consuming tasks, giving employees more time to concentrate on higher value work," says Pablo Trilles, CEO of AuraPortal. "We cover even more use cases for our customers with the invaluable help of Blue Prism's Digital Workforce."

Clear Software: Clear Software helps enterprise customers streamline complex, fragmented processes, and tasks across SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and many other cloud and on-premise applications. By making Clear Software available on Blue Prism's DX, users gain access to an innovative, complete end-to-end solution, that fully supports attended or unattended automation capabilities. This offering extends the power of Blue Prism by enabling advanced business process automation across the enterprise.

"We are excited to be part of Blue Prism's Digital Exchange and extend the full value of RPA to front office business processes," says Jon Gilman, CEO of Clear Software. "Intelligent Process Automation combines the best of RPA with advanced business process management and integration capabilities. Blue Prism customers can now easily optimize very complex business processes spanning multiple enterprise systems, fully leverage their RPA investment, and empower every employee to do better work."

One Identity: One Identity solutions eliminate the complexities and time-consuming processes often required to govern identities, manage privileged accounts and control access. The One Identify Safeguard integration enables Blue Prism customers to implement secure best practices within their RPA environment by automating, controlling and securing who gets granted access to the digital workforce.

"With the increase in organizations looking to Blue Prism RPA to automate critical processes, providing secure access to digital workers is essential to removing any security gaps within an organization," says Darrell Long, Vice President of Product Management at One Identity. "The integration between One Identity and Blue Prism brings a new level of security, best practices and reduced risk to any automation project."

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and the public sector. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,500 global customers leverage Blue Prism's Digital Workforce deployed in the cloud or on premises as well as through the company's Thoughtonomy SaaS offering, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

