Blue Prism Enables Easier Access and Greater Collaboration to Advance Intelligent Automation Capabilities

ORLANDO, Florida, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to provide greater flexibility and access to its digital workforce, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) today launched its new online user community while also adding ecommerce capabilities to its Digital Exchange (DX), making it easier for organizations to deploy and scale their intelligent automation solutions. These advances build on Blue Prism's connected-RPA vision of collaborative innovation, by creating a growing community that shares best practices and provides greater access to the latest artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, intelligent document processing and cloud capabilities.

"Our motto of automating together, better and more, is definitely highlighted with these new capabilities," says Dave Moss, Co-Founder and CTO for Blue Prism. "We are listening and responding by supporting a self-service model, which makes it easier for our customers to share, innovate and deploy intelligent automation solutions. These new capabilities help unify customer experiences and best practices for sharing, while providing the necessary community support to make automation the cornerstone of any digital transformation."

Enhancements to DX

By way of the ecommerce capabilities, Blue Prism's Digital Exchange, an intelligent automation marketplace comprising of customers, technology and channel partners, now enables customers or prospects to quickly buy and download software licenses directly from the exchange. This introductory package, which consists of a single software license along with one-year standard support, makes it easy for people to get started, learn more and explore what's possible with an intelligent digital workforce. In the next 90 days, the ecommerce functionality will also allow other Blue Prism partners to offer their assets and integrations for sale via the DX.

Anyone can now purchase and download this introductory Blue Prism v6.5 package, which includes work queue trends and analytics, full Japanese and simplified Chinese language capabilities, IPv6 support, and data gateways, offering more data control while reducing the amount of storage being used.

Private Assets is another new key feature on the DX. Users control who can view assets outside of a customer or partner's organization. They can only be seen by the employees of said company and then only after they are logged in. This feature gives enterprise customers more security and control over the assets used by their employees, only those that they approve, license and test are made available.

Since being launched back in November 2018, DX adoption continues to skyrocket with more than 4,120 registered users from nearly 714 registered companies who can download over 110 assets to accelerate the time to market for their intelligent automation projects. It provides business leaders drag and drop access to AI, machine learning, cognitive and disruptive technologies from companies they know and trust. Other new key enhancements to DX include integration with Google Analytics to provide more visibility into how assets are being downloaded and used. Support for open sourced Blue Prism assets being shared via GitHub as well as the ability for partners and customers to securely share proprietary assets has also been added.

According to Forrester Research, the partner of the future will likely not be a pure transacting one. "It doesn't make sense to the new generation of tech buyers who make two-thirds of all new tech decisions today. As mentioned above, 73 percent of business buyers find the web more convenient to make purchases, and we forecast that 17 percent of all B2B transactions will happen through ecommerce by 2023".¹

Blue Prism Community Now Live

The Blue Prism Community is a new online experience where users can share, learn and create. The Blue Prism Community provides a new and exciting platform where users can engage with others who share common interests, goals and objectives. The Blue Prism Community provides:

An online space open to everyone that is easy to navigate, and where users can get up to speed on important announcements and industry news.

Participation in a growing ecosystem of digital entrepreneurs and innovative companies redefining the nature of work.

Access to an innovation corner for new Blue Prism product ideas and features, including DX.

A home for regional and industry-specific user groups.

Discussion communities and in-person meet-ups for practitioners, professionals and innovators.

Latest content and information on upcoming events, learning tools, demos, etc.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,300 major enterprise customers leverage Blue Prism's digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

