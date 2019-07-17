Blue Prism Closes Thoughtonomy Acquisition; Boosting Intelligent Automation and Cloud Delivery Capabilities

Acquisition Accelerates Blue Prism Digital Workforce Adoption Via SaaS Offering that Extends Market Coverage to Mid-Tier Enterprises

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) today announced the close of its acquisition of Thoughtonomy. With the acquisition complete, Thoughtonomy, now a Blue Prism company, will operate as a business unit led by its founder and CEO Terry Walby. Both companies will work to enable an on-demand Digital Workforce, accessible to all, by combining the strengths of Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform and Thoughtonomy's award winning Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) capabilities.

The acquisition bolsters Blue Prism's position as the first choice for enterprises of all sizes looking to accelerate their automation strategy from the cloud. This integration gives enterprises a way to access and leverage fully integrated AI technologies such as computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning to automate mission critical procedures from back office to front office. This will enable greater operational agility allowing customers to accelerate automation projects more easily to drive improved productivity and customer experiences, without needing to set up a dedicated infrastructure to support their program.

"Thoughtonomy gives our Digital Workforce added cloud, management and deployment capabilities," says Alastair Bathgate, Co-founder and CEO, Blue Prism. "These new capabilities will accelerate the reach and value our digital workers provide, especially on Microsoft Azure. We're bringing Blue Prism to the world and Thoughtonomy is part of our push into mid-tier enterprises and key industry verticals."

According to Forrester Research, "business and government purchases of public cloud infrastructure, platform and application services will reach $411 billion by 2022." Furthermore, "as cloud solutions become a larger and larger part of tech budgets and operations, CIOs will need to treat cloud as core to their technology delivery to business; not as peripheral activities that can be lightly managed."1

"We are delighted to see two of our strategic partners coming together. Thoughtonomy was early in its vision of delivering 'Robots as a Service' and we absolutely endorse the view by Forrester that corporates are genuinely shifting towards deeper cloud solutions. This is a very natural marriage and the timing feels highly appropriate and will further enhance Blue Prism's position as a leader in intelligent Automation," says Pascal Baker, Co-Founder & Chief Client Officer for Symphony, a SYKES company.

Thoughtonomy further supports Blue Prism's cloud strategy by giving customers an easy to manage SaaS offering running on Microsoft Azure. Customers can easily leverage ready-to use channel interfaces such as chatbots and web-forms coupled with Thoughtonomy's integrated AI-enabled digital workforce manager, IADA®, help companies scale their automation strategy at speed.

"This acquisition gives us the foundation to deliver the next generation of intelligent automation capabilities," says Terry Walby, CEO and Founder of Thoughtonomy. "Together we immediately provide the most comprehensive portfolio in the market, but our ambitions are just taking flight. We will broaden and simplify access to the most advanced Digital Workforce on the planet. We are just getting started."

Together both companies will continue to build out the strongest partner network in the industry aimed at driving up customer adoption in key market verticals including financial services, telecom, insurance, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, professional services, energy, utilities, public sector and outsourcing providers. This also includes commitments to support partner enablement, sales, pre-sales and implementation on a global scale.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and the public sector. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,500 global customers leverage Blue Prism's Digital Workforce deployed in the cloud or on premises as well as through the company's Thoughtonomy SaaS offering, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

1 Forrester Research, Inc., "The Public Cloud Market Outlook, 2019 to 2022: Public Cloud Growth Continues to Power Tech Spending" (Andrew Bartels, Dave Bartoletti and John R. Rymer), July 2, 2019

