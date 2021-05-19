Blue Prism Builds on New Era of Growth

Patrick Finn has been appointed recently as president and general manager of Blue Prism Americas and will drive overall planning, strategy and execution. With over 35 years' experience with Fortune 500 companies such as IBM, Pepsi Cola International, and Cisco Systems, Patrick has deep expertise in visionary leadership positions spanning the private and public sectors.

He joins a highly experienced leadership team in the region, including recently recruited Paula Goldstein, CFO of Americas (who previously served as a managing director at Northwest Data) and chief marketing officer Chip Coyle, who brings decades worth of advertising and marketing experience to Blue Prism after serving as CMO at Infor and leading marketing for Americas at Oracle.

President and General Manager of the Americas, Patrick Finn says: "There's incredible demand in the Americas market for enterprise-grade intelligent automation that provides access to best-of-breed technologies versus standard desktop automation solutions. We believe that the future workforce will be a seamless blend of human, digital and systems and that these technologies are key to providing real business transformation and competitive advantage. With our leadership team at the helm, I'm confident Blue Prism can help customers as they transition into the businesses of the future."

This highly experienced and energized team has already begun to take important steps to transform the route to market by implementing an execution oriented and re-invigorated plan to drive long-term strategic relationships with both customers and partners. This emphasis on a highly focused approach to market has begun to deliver vertical and domain oriented, multi-year solutions, helping enterprises reinvent business problems and drive demonstrable ROI at scale.

