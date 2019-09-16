Blue Prism and Oracle Further Extend Integrations to Fuel New Digital Workforce Capabilities

Integrating Blue Prism's Digital Workforce with Oracle's Leading Cloud Applications Allows for Increased Efficiency and Operational Agility

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Oracle have announced enhanced integrations to deliver advanced RPA, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technology for business critical enterprise applications. This integration of Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform with Oracle's solutions creates a Digital Workforce that can optimize workloads to accelerate the speed and accuracy of data integration, aggregation and analysis—at scale. Blue Prism is a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

Smart businesses want to deploy intelligent automation; however, legacy systems and bolt-on strategies can derail even the best-laid plans. Blue Prism's connected-RPA provides easy access to AI, cognitive technologies and intelligent automation skills that mimic human capabilities. Further, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce offers quick connections to cutting-edge technologies, giving organizations power of choice and a means for sustainable digital transformation.

Integrating Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform with Oracle's leading cloud applications can help increase efficiency, while promoting strict adherence to operational processes. With security, scalability and performance prioritized, businesses powering this new workforce can leverage the following enterprise benefits:

World-class Security: Blue Prism's Veracode security level is Verified Continuous— the highest level of the Verified program.

Blue Prism's Veracode security level is Verified Continuous— the highest level of the Verified program. Reduced Operational Cost: Run your business in a more cost-effective way with rapid automation of manual, rules-based, back office administrative processes.

Run your business in a more cost-effective way with rapid automation of manual, rules-based, back office administrative processes. Improved Accuracy: Eliminate human error and reduce costly mistakes.

Eliminate human error and reduce costly mistakes. Increased Customer Satisfaction: Improve customer experiences, with faster, smarter outcomes.

Improve customer experiences, with faster, smarter outcomes. Amplified Growth and Productivity: Deliver new services quickly and affordably.

Deliver new services quickly and affordably. Proven Competitive Advantage: Integrate innovative technologies and stay ahead of the competition with faster, more complete digital transformation.

"Organizations across all industries and verticals are consistently looking for ways to increase operational agility and seamlessly execute on business processes," says Jon Walden, CTO, Americas for Blue Prism. "Integrating Blue Prism's Digital Workforce with Oracle's leading cloud applications now equips our new workforce with the tools they need to focus on high-value tasks and create a smarter, more efficient and more collaborative workflow."

Blue Prism works closely with Oracle Health Sciences and Oracle Financial Services organizations to combine deep domain industry expertise with innovative automations to solve the most complex business problems facing global industries.

For example, the integration of Blue Prism's Intelligent Digital Workforce with Oracle Health Sciences Data Management Workbench helps pharmaceutical companies streamline their data aggregation, cleaning, and delivery so study teams can make better decisions in clinical trials and bring new, innovative treatments to market faster and more safely.

Similarly, its integration with Oracle Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance Management solutions helps banks tackle critical anti-money laundering issues that help stop the funding of major crimes such as human trafficking and terrorism.

"One of the biggest challenges facing our customers today is the increasing quantity and complexity of clinical trial data. Traditional clinical data management practices involve manual, repetitive data aggregation, cleaning and provisioning activities that cannot scale to meet the demands of today's clinical trials. Our collaboration with Blue Prism facilitates automation in Data Management Workbench, providing pharmaceutical companies with real-time access to a complete and trustworthy picture of their clinical trial data, so they can make critical decisions more quickly and easily," says Jim Streeter, VP Life Sciences Product Strategy, Oracle Health Sciences.

To find out more about how this partnership can help drive intelligent automation initiatives forward click here or visit booth 1800 this week at Oracle OpenWorld. For information about BluePrism and Oracle Financial Services see previous news announcement here.

