Blue Prism Adds Conversational AI, Automated Machine Learning and Integration with Citrix to its Digital Workforce

Company Continues to Build Out Intelligent Automation "Skills" That can be Instantly Accessed and Downloaded by All

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to empower enterprises with the latest and most innovative intelligent automation solutions, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) today announced the addition of DataRobot, ServisBOT and Ultima to its Technology Alliance Program (TAP) as affiliate partners. These partners extend Blue Prism's reach by making their software accessible to customers via Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX), an intelligent automation "app store" and online community.

Blue Prism's DX is unique in that, every week new intelligent automation capabilities get added to the forum which has resulted in tens of thousands of assets being downloaded, making it the ideal online community for augmenting and extending traditional RPA deployments. The latest capabilities on the DX include dealing with conversational AI (working with chatbots), adding automated machine learning as well as new integrations with Citrix. With just a few clicks users can drag and drop these new capabilities into Blue Prism's Digital Workforce—no coding required.

"Blue Prism's vision of providing a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise is extended with our DX community, which continues to push the boundaries of intelligent automation," says Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. "Our DX ecosystem is the catalyst and cornerstone for driving broader innovations with our Digital Workforce. It provides everyone with an a la carte menu of automation options that are drag and drop easy to use."

Below is a quick summary of the new capabilities being brought to market by these TAP affiliate partners:

DataRobot: The integration of DataRobot with Blue Prism provides enterprises with the intelligent automation needed to transform business processes at scale. By combining RPA with AI, the integration automates data-driven predictions and decisions to improve the customer experience, as well as process efficiencies and accuracy. The resulting business process improvements help move the bottom line for businesses by removing repetitive, replicable, and routine tasks for knowledge workers so they can focus on more strategic work.

"The powerful combination of RPA with AI — what we call intelligent process automation — unlocks tremendous value for enterprises who are looking to operationalize AI projects and solve real business problems," says Michael Setticasi, VP of Alliances at DataRobot. "Our partnership with Blue Prism will extend our ability to deliver intelligent process automation to more customers and drive additional value to global enterprises."

ServisBOT: ServisBOT offers the integration of an insurance-focused chatbot solution to Blue Prism's Robotic Process Automation (RPA), enabling customers to file an insurance claim with their provider using the convenience and 24/7 availability of a chatbot. This integration with ServisBOT's natural language technology adds a claims chatbot skill to the Blue Prism platform, helping insurance companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs across the complete claims management journey and within a Blue Prism defined workflow.

"Together we are providing greater efficiencies in managing insurance claims through chatbots combined with AI-powered automation," says Cathal McGloin, CEO of ServisBOT. "This drives down operational costs while elevating a positive customer experience through faster claims resolution times and reduced friction across all customer interactions."

Ultima: The integration of Ultima IA-Connect with Blue Prism enables fast, secure automation of business processes over Citrix Cloud and Citrix virtual apps and desktops sessions (formerly known as XenApp and XenDesktop). The new IA-Connect tool allows users to automate processes across Citrix ICA or Microsoft RDP virtual channels, without needing to resort to screen scraping or surface automation.

"We know customers who decided not to automate because they were nervous about using cloud-based RPA or because running automations over Citrix was simply too painful," says Scott Dodds, CEO of Ultima. "We've addressed these concerns, with IA-Connect now available on the DX. It gives users the ability to automate their business processes faster while helping reduce overall maintenance and support costs."

Joining the TAP is easier than ever with a new self-serve function on the Digital Exchange itself. To find out more please visit: https://digitalexchange.blueprism.com/site/global/partner/index.gsp

