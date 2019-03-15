Blue Globe Innovation Announces the Launch of Innovatours in London

LONDON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovatours, the cosmopolitan innovation events from Q Group, announces it is coming to the UK on 16th May 2019.

Q Group have teamed up with Blue Globe Innovation to bring Innovatours the next generation innovation get together to London's vibrant innovation ecosystem.

Innovatours goes beyond the same old same old to deliver hands-on, acute insight and thought leadership to budding entrepreneurs and corporate innovators who have become stuck in the rut of crossing the chasm. For more information please visit https://innovatours.world/london/

According to Ferhat Demir, Q Group CEO

"This partnership will bring a vibrant alternative, freshness, and practicality to the innovation ecosystem that echoes Turkeys' straddling of eastern Europe and western Asia. I'm excited by the possibility of matching up London's innovators with the best and brightest in Istanbul."

"Bringing Innovatours to London is about changing the way people experience innovation events and showing Europe that London is still once the leading location for innovation" - adds Jonathan Slater, Managing Director, Blue Globe Innovation.

About Q Group

QGroup is a new generation of innovation agency. QGroup's mission is to expand the innovation community worldwide. QGroup creates unusual programs with unique content and concepts so that innovators can get together and learn from each other. QGroup also provides consulting services on designing corporate innovation programs, training and forming innovation teams, formulating innovation strategies, identifying "innovation opportunity", defining innovation focus, mapping out innovation processes and more.

http://qgroup.global/

About Blue Globe Innovation

Blue Globe Innovation is a boutique open innovation consultancy specialising in fostering open innovation, grand challenges, recognition and inducement prizes, SME support, and energy access. Based in London, the company works partners across the globe, including commercial corporations, government offices, academics, and international development agencies. The firm engages with whole communities to explore ideas and create platforms for innovative solutions to bring about wide-scale change. https://www.theblueglobe.com/

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact Jonathan Slater press@theblueglobe.com

