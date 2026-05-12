Bloomsbury Money Secures Money Service Business (e-money) License in Jersey

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomsbury Money, the digital banking division of the Group, is proud to announce that it has officially been granted a Money Service Business (MSB) license by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC). This regulatory milestone marks a significant step in the firm's mission to provide institutional-grade financial services to a global clientele from one of the world's premier Tier-1 jurisdictions.

The granting of this license (JFSC Entity No: 210054) under the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998 authorizes Bloomsbury Money to operate as a regulated provider of money transmission and electronic money (e-money) services.

The authorization is part of the group's expansion as it bolsters its Jersey presence with the recent appointment of Chris Clarke as its Head of Compliance.

A Robust Regulatory Foundation

Under Jersey law, an MSB license is a rigorous regulatory designation. It empowers a firm to conduct "Money Service Business," which includes the issuance of electronic money, the facilitation of money transmission, and the operation of bureaus de change. By meeting the stringent capital, compliance, and conduct requirements of the JFSC, Bloomsbury Money provides its clients with a secure, transparent, and legally sound environment for modern asset management.

"Securing our MSB license from the JFSC is a testament to our commitment to regulatory excellence," said the Leadership Team at Bloomsbury Money. "Jersey's legal framework provides the perfect balance of innovation and investor protection. This license allows us to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the digital future, offering our clients a platform built on the bedrock of Jersey's world-renowned financial regulations."

Translating Law into Client Features

Leveraging the scope of the MSB license, Bloomsbury Money is launching a comprehensive suite of features designed for high-net-worth individuals, corporates, and institutional clients:

Multi-Currency IBAN Accounts: Clients can hold, manage, and settle funds in major global currencies through dedicated IBANs, simplifying international treasury management.

Clients can hold, manage, and settle funds in major global currencies through dedicated IBANs, simplifying international treasury management. Cross-Border Payments: Utilizing its money transmission authorization, the platform provides frictionless, high-speed global transfers with reduced latency.

Utilizing its money transmission authorization, the platform provides frictionless, high-speed global transfers with reduced latency. Institutional FX: Powered by the DMALINK group's heritage in foreign exchange, clients gain access to competitive, institutional-grade FX rates integrated directly into their digital banking dashboard.

Powered by the DMALINK group's heritage in foreign exchange, clients gain access to competitive, institutional-grade FX rates integrated directly into their digital banking dashboard. Next-Gen Digital Banking: A secure, intuitive interface that provides real-time oversight of assets, 24/7.

A secure, intuitive interface that provides real-time oversight of assets, 24/7. Physical & Virtual Debit Cards: To further enhance liquidity and ease of use, Bloomsbury Money will roll out debit card solutions, followed by Credit Card facilities in due course, allowing for seamless spending against multi-currency balances.

Strategic Importance of Jersey

By choosing Jersey as its home, Bloomsbury Money benefits from the island's political stability, tax transparency, and sophisticated legal system. As an MSB-regulated entity, Bloomsbury Money adheres to the highest global standards for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), ensuring that client assets are managed with the highest level of integrity.

About Bloomsbury Money

Bloomsbury Money (DMALINK Jersey Limited) is a premier digital financial services provider headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey. By combining cutting-edge financial technology with the security of a regulated Tier-1 jurisdiction, Bloomsbury Money offers a sophisticated platform for multi-currency banking, global payments, and FX services.

For more information, please visit: bloomsburymoney.com

Media Contact: Press Office Bloomsbury Money / DMALINK Jersey Limited Email: press@bloomsburymoney.com; Website: https://www.jerseyfsc.org/industry/regulated-entities/entity/210054