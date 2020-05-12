Bloomreach Hits Major Milestones As It Powers Over USD 200 Billion in Digital Commerce Experiences for Brands, Representing 25% of All Retail eCommerce Experiences in the U.S. and UK

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California and LONDON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the leader in commerce experience™, today announced that it now powers over USD 200 Billion in digital commerce experiences, representing 25% of retail eCommerce in the U.S. and U.K. markets. These milestones were achieved in part due to Bloomreach customers' record growth in eCommerce, with the average customer up 36% in digital and online commerce revenue year-to-date, and on average up 44% in online revenue since March 1, 2020, the effective beginning of the coronavirus crisis in North America and the United Kingdom.

"We are humbled by our ability to help Bloomreach clients meet their customers' exploding online demand for everything from essential products to things that bring moments of joy in a tough economic and health environment," said Bloomreach CEO and co-founder Raj De Datta. "We've long been on a mission to power exceptional commerce experiences - from search, to content, to leveraging our commerce-specific data and AI to help businesses optimize and personalize their digital channels. I'm very proud to have Bloomreach hit these milestones as eCommerce and curbside pickup become mission critical services for consumers globally."

In 2019, Bloomreach cloud-based software solutions enabled customers to collectively achieve over U.S. $207 billion in total online and digital commerce experiences via Bloomreach Experience (brX), the industry's first API-first SaaS digital experience platform. This represented over 25% of eCommerce in the U.S. and U.K. market, which together totalled U.S.$818.29 billion. 2019 eCommerce totalled $601.75 billion online in the U.S.1 and £174.26 billion (U.S.$216.54B) online in the United Kingdom.2

By comparison, Amazon.com represented 37% of eCommerce in 2019 in the United States, and Amazon.co.uk accounted for 30% of the U.K. eCommerce market in 2019 - or $30bn in sales in 2019.3 At over $200 billion in revenues and 25% of retail eCommerce, the Bloomreach ecosystem in total would be the second largest online retailer in the U.S. market behind only Amazon. Walmart represented 4.6% market share in 2019.4

In its weekly Commerce Pulse Report , Bloomreach shares data and analysis about the weekly changes across the eCommerce markets in North America and the UK, including changes in consumer behavior and purchasing patterns.

