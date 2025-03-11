BloombergNEF: World's No.1 Inverter Bankability Rating in 2024 for Sungrow

HEFEI, China, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BloombergNEF (BNEF) has published the results of its 2024 PV Module and Inverter Bankability Survey, naming Sungrow the only inverter supplier to receive a global No.1 rating. This marks the fifth time Sungrow has been recognized as the most bankable inverter brand, underscoring its exceptional track record and position as a trusted partner in the global solar industry.

Sungrow Ranked NO.1 in Inverter Bankability for 2024

This prestigious rating indicates that banks are more likely to approve term loans for solar projects using Sungrow inverters, ensuring long-term financial stability and benefits for stakeholders. As the global solar market continues to expand, securing project financing remains one of the key challenges. BloombergNEF's inverter bankability survey serves as a vital source for stakeholders, offering critical insights into the financial viability of renewable energy projects.

Sungrow attributes much of this honor to its unwavering commitment to fulfilling its mission of "Clean power for all". With the industry's largest R&D team and 28 years of proven excellence, the company consistently introduces cutting-edge product portfolios designed to meet the surging global demand for clean energy. Sungrow leads the way in future-proof technologies including 2000V PV and energy storage high-voltage advanced technology, grid-forming PV and energy storage technologies, all of which contribute to a more affordable, accessible, and reliable clean energy planet.

Sungrow's PV inverters have achieved a remarkable feat by being exported to over 180 countries and regions worldwide. As a testament to its global standing, Sungrow has been ranked as the global No.1 in PV inverter shipments for years, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Notably, in the energy storage bankability rankings released by BloombergNEF in 2024, Sungrow ranked first in the world in both energy storage systems and PCS. Therefore, Sungrow has achieved global leadership in the bankability ratings of both energy storage and inverters.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

