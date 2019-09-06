Bloomberg Tax Adds Coverage For 40 Additional Countries In Advance Of IFA Congress In London

ARLINGTON, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced a significant expansion of its international tax research service with the addition of analysis, commentary, and practice tools for 40 countries. The company will be spotlighting these newest enhancements in the exhibition hall (#10) at the 73rd International Fiscal Association Congress in London, taking place September 8-12.

Bloomberg Tax brings together daily breaking news and developments, in-depth analysis and commentary on emerging trends, extensive coverage of income tax treaties, and ongoing discussions with leading international experts on global tax issues affecting multinational companies—including insightful VAT coverage from leading in-country practitioners across more than 125 jurisdictions. The 40 countries that have been added to Bloomberg Tax span the globe, and include countries in Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Caribbean. Among the additions are Côte d'Ivoire, Sri Lanka, Monaco, Andorra, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and Barbados.

Bloomberg Tax continues to grow its network of leading in-country practitioners to bring practical perspectives and planning points to its most popular tools, including the VAT Navigator, BEPS tracker, and International Withholding Tax charting tool. This coverage expansion includes the release of new Country Guides, which feature an overview of respective tax regimes and focused cross-border analysis that is critical for multinationals and their advisors. All analysis is updated to reflect developments as they happen.

"We are excited to be a premier sponsor at this year's IFA Congress and have the opportunity to showcase how our expanding coverage is helping practitioners deal with the increasingly complex and varying regulations and compliance requirements across the globe," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Bloomberg Tax is committed to providing our customers with comprehensive and timely analysis and practical tools that allow them to develop optimal tax strategies, wherever they operate."

In association with IFA, Bloomberg Tax will be hosting a panel discussion on Tuesday, 10 September on the measures several jurisdictions have taken to address digital tax issues and the policy considerations driving those decisions. The event will take place in Queen Elizabeth Hall at the Southbank Centre from 16:00 to 17:30 (4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.). Speakers include:

Robert Stack, Managing Director, International Tax, Deloitte Tax

Annabelle Bailleul-Mirabaud, Partner, CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats

Liz Chien, VP of Global Tax and Chief Tax Counsel, Ripple Labs

Andrew Cousins, Director, Transfer Pricing, Duff & Phelps

Rahul Mitra, Partner, Dhruva Advisors LLP, India

For additional information and to register, please visit https://pro.bloombergtax.com/2019-ifa-panel/.

