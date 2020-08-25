Blood Screening Market To Reach USD 4.86 Billion By 2027 | CAGR:12.7% | Reports And Data

- The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of blood donations is expected to drive the growth of the Blood Screening Market.

- Market Size – USD 1.87 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.7%, Market trends – Growing prevalence of new pathogens.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Blood Screening Market is forecast to reach USD 4.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary driving factors for the growth of the blood screening market is an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in healthcare awareness, growth in the number of blood donations, and surge in NAT (nucleic acid amplification test).

Moreover, support from the government for a better healthcare system and advancement in technology will propel the growth of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulatory approvals and the lack of skilled professionals are hampering the industry's demand.

Various factors are promoting the growth and demand for blood screening. One of these contributing factors is an increase in the rate of technological advancements in the healthcare industry. An increase in the demand for technologically advanced methods in context to sample extraction, preparation, testing, and amplification for nucleic acid-like RNA and DNA, along with strategic agreements with manufacturers of renowned research institutions are promoting research activities, which is forecast to have a positive impact on the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3458

North America accounted for the leading market share, owing to the increased prominence of blood tests, along with a large number of R&D activities taking place in the region. Presence of well-established and equipped health care organizations, government efforts in promoting the use of disposable blood bags, and constantly developing sterility aspects are some of the factors that would further fuel growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The market will witness a huge surge as biopharmaceutical innovators are in the front line for the human response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. A significant number of biotech firms are in the middle of the race to investigate the genome of the virus and are preparing a viable vaccine. These companies are investigating the virus at an unprecedented rate, and considerable funds are being put into the research. The companies are in trial, and the public and private sectors are working continuously for the development of the vaccine. There is a huge demand for testing kits for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, which will foster the demand for the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blood-screening-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The reagent and kits segment held a significant share owing to the accessibility of a wide range of reagents and the need for specific, reliable, and fast detection of blood screening. The growing demand for blood transfusion for the treatment of blood disorders contributed to the demand of the industry.

Nucleic acid testing (NAT) is a kind of molecular method deployed for in cases such as blood donations to screen the blood to decrease the danger of TTIs (transfusion-transmitted infections) in the individual receiving the blood. The main application of the nucleic acid test is associated with detecting viral RNAs and DNAs in a blood sample.

Hospitals held a larger market share due to the high number of cases recorded there. The segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Grifols, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SOFINA S.A, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3458

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Blood Screening Market on the basis of product and services, technology, end-user, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents and Kits

NAT Reagents and Kits

Standards and Controls



Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions



Enzymes and Polymerases



Probes and Primers



Labeling and Detection Reagents

ELISA Reagents and Kits

Controls



Substrates



Immunosorbents



Conjugates



Sample Diluents and Wash Solutions

Instruments

Rental Purchase

Outright Purchase

Software and Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ELISA

Fluorescent immunoassay



Chemiluminescent Immunoassay



Colorimetric Immunoassay

NAT

Transcription-Mediated Amplification



Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction

Western Blot Assays

Rapid Tests

NGS

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Have a Look at Similar Research Reports:

Poultry Diagnostics Market - Increased outbreaks of disease like avian influenza are a key driver for significant poultry diagnostic market growth.

Blood Culture Tests Market - Registering a CAGR of 8.0% through the forecast period. The market growth is likely to be driven by the prevalence of primary bloodstream infection, sepsis, kidney disorders, and other chronic infections along with associated demand for rapid diagnostic tests.

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - Point-of-care diagnostic also called bedside testing or near-patient testing, is a medical diagnostic test organized outside the laboratory at or at the bedside where the patient is receiving care.

Tissue Diagnostics Market - Tissue diagnostics is the process of removing the tissues and staining it for the diagnosis of diseases, particularly cancer. Recently, there have been novel technological advancements in the network-based medicine.

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market - Rising incidence of Cervical cancer, technological advancements in the cancer screening and favourable regulatory scenario are the key factors that have paved for the robust growth of the market.

Cardiac Monitoring Market - Cardiac monitoring is the continuous or intermittent monitoring of the activity of the heart, with the use of electrocardiography (ECG).

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read full Press Release at : https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-blood-screening-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009077/Reports_And_Data_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Reports And Data