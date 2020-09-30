Blood Screening Market Set to Exhibit 8.1% CAGR During 2020--2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global blood screening market attained a valuation of $2,402.3 million in 2019 and is now predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2030. The main factors driving the advancement of the market are the increasing number of blood donors, growing prevalence of respiratory, infectious, and chronic diseases, rapid technological advancements, surging healthcare expenditure, and the increasing implementation of strict policies regarding the checking of blood contamination by various regulatory bodies around the world.

Till 2030, the reagents & kits category is predicted to record the highest growth in the blood screening market, under the product type segment. These products are required in the first stage of blood screening. Moreover, with the extensive utilization of reagents & kits for the effective and rapid detection of transfusion-transmissible diseases (TTD), the sales of these products are growing sharply across the world.

From 2014 to 2019, the nucleic acid technology (NAT) category, under the technology segment of the blood screening market, registered the highest growth. This is because this technology exhibits higher sensitivity than other technologies and is thus, widely adopted in various centers that test blood for quality.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) blood screening market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the forthcoming years, on account of the expanding operations of several well-established market players in the region, the growing incidence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, and the availability of affordable labor in the region. According to the findings of the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), in 2018, the Southeast Asian countries recorded as many as 2,003,789 new cancer cases.

The players operating in the global blood screening market are focusing on launching more products in order to target customers and clients with advanced and more effective blood testing solutions.

For example, Bio-Techne Corporation launched the Quantikine QuicKit ELISA product line in February 2020. With this next-generation ELISA product line, the company enhanced the capabilities and efficacies of the Quantikine ELISA kits, thereby allowing researchers to achieve more without compromising the quality. Quantikine QuicKit ELISAs provide highly accurate quantitation of proteins in plasma, cell supernates, and serum in only 90 minutes.

The major players operating in the global blood screening market are bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Entwicklung und Distribution von Diagnostika im Blutspendewesen mbH (GFE), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Trinity Biotech plc, Grifols S.A., Gesellschaft zur Forschung, Siemens AG, J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne Corporation, General Electric Company, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and DiaSorin S.p.A.

