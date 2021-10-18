Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to reach US$ 3.91 Bn By 2031 End, Increasing Miniaturization and Compactness of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices to Drive Global Market, Says TMR

- The need for early diagnosis to prevent the occurrence of hypertension is creating demand for blood pressure monitoring devices

- The growing demand for home blood pressure monitoring devices amid COVID-19 stimulates growth in blood pressure monitoring devices market

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the estimates of World Health Organization (WHO), globally, hypertension affects over 1.28 billion adults aged between 30 to 79 years. Around 46% of persons with hypertension are completely unaware of their illness. As a result, early detection is critical for reducing occurrences of hypertension. This necessitates the use of blood pressure monitors. In addition, lowering the occurrence of hypertension by 33% worldwide is one of the global targets for non-communicable diseases. As a result, all of these variables are likely to contribute toward the overall development of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market in the near future.

Diabetes is on the rise at an alarming rate. According to WHO figures, more than 1.4 million fatalities were directly related to diabetes in 2019. It is indeed vital to check the fatality rate on a regular basis in order to lower it. Self-monitoring has become a popular way to improve blood pressure control. Blood pressure needs to be checked at least twice a day, according to the American Heart Association. As a result, many people are opting to self-monitoring of their blood pressure utilizing home blood pressure monitoring devices. Patients communicate their measured data to their medical provider who then administers the appropriate treatment. As such, the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is likely to see remarkable growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020, and the market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Technologically Advanced Wrist-type Blood Pressure Monitors to Become More Popular

The rate of adoption of wearable diagnostic medical devices has increased as a result of technological developments. Due to their small size and sophisticated technology, wrist-type blood pressure monitors are user-friendly and simple tools for the measurement of blood pressure. The development of new blood pressure monitors as well as the manufacturing and design of compact equipment is the main focus of blood pressure monitor producers. The market for small-sized and convenient devices is being driven by the trend of self-monitoring and rise in consumers opting for automatic blood pressure monitors.

Increasing Government Initiatives in Preventive Healthcare Programs to Spell Growth for Market

A variety of government-led initiatives to prevent hypertension and heart attacks has been launched. The India Hypertension Management Effort (IHCI) is a multi-partner initiative that aims to establish and scale-up a public health hypertension control program across the country. According to the CDC, hypertension affects one out of every three adult citizens in the U.S., and it is the second most common cause of premature mortality and disability. Medications and lifestyle adjustments are both effective and economical, yet management of blood pressure remains unsatisfactory overall, which is likely to work in favor of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

The US Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading an initiative called "Million Hearts" which is co-led by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC. Through patient communication, improvements in health information technology, and electronic health records, the group aligns as well as coordinates its actions in order to attain hypertension control rates of over 70%.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Lifestyle choices, such as mental stress, alcohol intake, lack of physical activity, and poor diet cause early blood pressure rise, necessitating the use of blood pressure diagnostic devices

Many innovative functions are being introduced to blood pressure monitors as a result of extensive technological improvements in the market. Bluetooth, color codes to indicate the need for monitoring, and heart rhythm monitoring are all features that provide significant growth to the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

American Diagnostic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Schiller AG

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Withings SA

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Device

Sphygmomanometers

Mercury Sphygmomanometers



Aneroid Sphygmomanometers



Digital Sphygmomanometers

Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Pressure Transducers

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

