Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market worth US$25.4 billion by 2030 with 9.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, valued at US$15.16 billion in 2024, stood at US$16.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$25.4 billion by the end of the period.

By product type, the global blood glucose monitor market is divided into four main segments: self-monitoring blood glucose systems, continuous glucose monitoring systems, Professional Point of care devices, and noninvasive products. The self-monitoring blood glucose systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by its low cost, ease of use, and strong penetration across both homecare and clinical settings. SMBG devices remain the standard method for routine glucose testing, particularly among patients in low- and middle-income countries where affordability and accessibility are key factors. The segment's dominance is further reinforced by continuous product improvements, such as compact designs, faster testing strips, and better data storage features that enhance convenience and accuracy for daily diabetes management.

By application, the global blood glucose monitor market is segmented by application into three categories: diabetes management, health & wellness monitoring, and other applications. The diabetes management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes globally has increased the demand for continuous monitoring, with the growing use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems offering real-time information for improved insulin therapy and lifestyle changes. Connectivity with digital health platforms enables easy tracking, reminders, and collaboration with healthcare professionals, enabling personalized care and customized treatment plans. In addition, regular and consistent monitoring allows for early intervention, allowing patients to have optimal glucose control and minimize the risk of severe diabetes complications. Moreover, government programs and insurance schemes encouraging early diagnosis and efficient diabetes control are facilitating broader utilization, with convenient home monitoring devices allowing patients to monitor their glucose level independently, enhancing treatment compliance.

By geography, the global market for blood glucose monitor is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries.

The market is dominated by North America based on its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, quick uptake of cutting-edge medical technologies, and high demand for efficient diabetes control solutions. The dominance of the region is further given by the fact that large market players and innovators in the blood glucose monitoring sector are based here. Moreover, high disposable incomes, extensive health consciousness, an increase in reimbursement policies, and a strong focus on preventive care in the US and Canada promote demand for precise and accurate glucose monitoring devices.

Prominent players in the blood glucose monitor market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), B.Braun SE (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland), Senseonics (US), Nipro (Japan), Medical Technology and Devices S.p.A. (Italy), Terumo Corporation (Japan), i-SENS, Inc. (South Korea), Sinocare (China), Nemaura Medical Inc. (UK), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (US), Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd. (India), LifePlus (US), Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC (US), A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l (Italy), Beurer GmbH (Germany), Oura Health Oy (Finland), SD Biosensor, INC (South Korea), Agatsa (India), Rossmax International Ltd (US), and Medisana GmbH (Germany).

Abbott Laboratories (US):

Abbott Laboratories AG is a global healthcare leader operating in over 160 countries. Through its Medical Devices division, the company has built a strong presence in diabetes care, offering both continuous and traditional blood glucose monitoring solutions under the FreeStyle brand. Its flagship FreeStyle Libre system, comprising sensors, test strips, data management software, and related accessories, has revolutionized glucose tracking by providing real-time insights for better diabetes management. Additionally, the launch of the Lingo continuous glucose monitoring system for broader health and wellness applications has further strengthened Abbott's position as an innovation leader in the global blood glucose monitor market.

DexCom, Inc. (US)

DexCom, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes real-time CGM systems that provide continuous, actionable insights into glucose levels without the need for routine fingersticks. Its flagship DexCom G6 and next-generation G7 systems, supported by integrated mobile applications and data platforms, enable improved glycemic control and patient engagement. With a strong global presence across North America, Europe, and expanding markets in the Asia Pacific, DexCom has established itself as a key innovator and market leader in CGM solutions, driving advancements in digital health and diabetes care.

Medtronic (Ireland)

Medtronic has a diversified portfolio encompassing cardiovascular, neuroscience, surgical, and diabetes care solutions. In the field of diabetes management, the company develops and markets advanced insulin delivery systems integrated with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technologies. Its flagship MiniMed insulin pump series, paired with Guardian CGM sensors and intelligent insulin management software, enables real-time glucose tracking and automated insulin delivery to help patients achieve better glycemic control. With a strong footprint across North America, Europe, and emerging markets, Medtronic continues to drive innovation in diabetes care, advancing toward fully closed-loop systems and strengthening its position as a global leader in the blood glucose monitor market.

