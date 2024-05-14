Blood Culture Tests Market Anticipated to Reach New Heights - the Market to Worth $8.98 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global blood culture tests market is growing at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period.

Blood Culture Tests Market

Market Size (2029) USD 8.98 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 5.72 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 7.81 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Rising Burden of Bloodstream Infections

Growing Demand for Early & Preventive Diagnosis

The growing burden of infectious diseases associated with the bloodstream is a major factor fueling the demand for blood culture tests. The increasing demand for blood culture testing, which results in growing research across the sector, delivers new pathways to improve blood culture tests through increasing the test's efficacy, turnaround time, and specificity. Sepsis is a rapidly growing global health concern, boosting the demand for early and preventive diagnosis. Sepsis poses a substantial economic burden, and government support for preventive measures is increasing. Blood culture is considered the gold standard in BSI disease diagnosis worldwide. Worldwide, the growing awareness of sepsis management positively influences the demand for blood culture tests.

Vendors Analysis

Danaher is one of the major companies operating in the blood culture test market. After the acquisition of Cepheid in 2016, the company expanded its presence in the market and witnessed increased market penetration of its products. It offers blood culture systems and tests. The company continuously focuses on blood culture test systems by integrating advanced tools. The increasing focus on the diagnostic sector and associated global programs are key considerations of the companies to increase consumer base and revenue growth opportunities for blood culture test solutions.

Terumo Corporation contributes to the global blood culture tests market by offering blood culture test equipment and consumables. The company provides solutions for processing donated blood and products and collecting blood components for several procedures, including blood culture tests. It has a strong consumer base across blood centers, medical institutes, research institutes, and pharma companies. The company increased its focus on digital solutions for blood and cell technology products.

Bruker is one of the leading companies working toward the requirement of accurate and rapid solutions to achieve rapid detection and resistance detection from positive blood culture solutions. Its MALDI Biotyper has revolutionized microbial identification, offering reliable, fast, easy, robust, and cost-effective solutions. The company has focused efforts on developing a novel solution using MALDI Biotyper to reduce microbial detection and phenotypic resistance detection within 60 to 90 minutes after a positive blood culture alert.

Development in Automated Blood Culture Test

Globally, the first automated blood culture test system that was created and used in the early 1970s was the BACTEC 460 Radiometric Blood Culture Test, followed by the BACTEC 660, a 730 non-radiometric blood culture test. These systems were developed based on the advanced and best technologies available at the time. After that, the BACTEC 460 system was later successfully developed and adopted for use with mycobacterial cultures till the 1990s. In the 1980s, the development of sensor technology allowed for the development of bottles that allow for non-invasive monitoring for markers of microbe growth and monitoring to enable earlier detection. Previous automated blood culture tests relied on predefined numeric threshold values to show sufficient CO2 creation in bottles to be identified as positive with a resulting subculture and Gram stain.

In the past few years, the development of blood culture systems and newer molecular methods for identifying bloodstream infection in blood culture has evolved along with and been accelerated by advances in knowledge of the critical factors in recovering microbial pathogens from blood, changes in the epidemiology of bloodstream pathogens and changes in technology, changes in expectation associating the prompter availability of blood culture results.

Regional Overview

North America emerges as the dominant force in the global blood culture tests market, capturing a substantial 35% share of the revenue in 2023. The region's prominence is fueled by the escalating incidence of bloodstream infections in hospital environments, the growing challenge of managing sepsis, and the rising recognition and adoption of automated blood culture systems. Furthermore, the concentration of key market players in the U.S. amplifies demand and uptake of blood culture testing equipment and consumables, propelling market expansion.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the global blood culture tests market throughout the forecast period. This growth trajectory in APAC is underpinned by the mounting burden of infectious diseases, including bloodstream infections, sepsis, and hospital-acquired infections. The rapid advancements in healthcare and life sciences further drive market proliferation. Countries like China and India stand out as leaders in diagnostic developments for preventive measures and early disease detection, promising significant market growth within these expanding markets.

Market Segmentation

Sample Type

Bacterial Sample

Non-bacterial Sample

Method

Manual/Conventional Blood Culture

Automated Blood Culture

Product

Consumables

Test Equipment

End-users

Hospital-based Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Academic & Research Laboratories/Centers

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain



Russia



Poland

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the blood culture tests market?

How big is the blood culture tests market?

What are the significant trends in the blood culture tests market?

