Blokees Officially Announces the Launch of the second season of 3rd BFC Creation Competition: Breaking the Cocoon Season

SHANGHAI, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 1st, the second season of the third BFC (Blokees Figures Creator) Creation Competition, themed "Breaking the Cocoon Season," was officially launched. This year's competition continues to adopt a dual-track model comprising the "Modification Zone" and the "Photography Zone." Winners will be selected for Champion, Runner-up, Third Place, and Top 3 in the Popularity Award categories, totaling 12 winning entries.

A new addition for this season is the introduction of the "Season Pass," which offers exclusive prizes including a "Seasonal Badge," a "Seasonal Platform," and a limited edition figure (600 pieces). These rewards are designed to ignite creators' enthusiasm and foster their creativity.

Participants have the opportunity to earn exclusive prizes by completing tasks outlined in the "Season Pass" during the competition. Additionally, following the submission deadline, a 20-day popularity voting period will enable the top 150 entries to also receive these exclusive rewards.

Furthermore, the BFC Creation Competition has been officially launched on the Blokees group website. It features sections such as "Hall of Fame" and "Season Pass," showcasing award-winning entries from previous competitions while providing participants with opportunities to complete tasks for seasonal rewards. Players can register through either the official website or via the BFC Figure CLUB WeChat mini-program.

Ye Shanshan, Vice President of Blokees Brand Marketing, announced that by 2025, the BFC event system will evolve into a more comprehensive framework featuring three core components: the online creation competition, the offline Speed Build competition, and a global exhibition of works. This enhanced structure aims to provide a more complete platform for participants worldwide to create and share their talents, enabling every individual to discover their own stage.

In 2025, the third iteration of the BFC Creation Competition encompasses four seasons: "Launch Season," "Breaking the Cocoon Season," "Fearless Season," and "Stellar Season." The recently concluded "Launch Season" of the third BFC Creation Competition has attracted over 30,000 submissions.

The volume of BFC creations is witnessing an extraordinary surge, underscoring that the BFC Creation Competition has firmly established itself as a vital platform within the BFC community. This event highlights the creativity and passion of creators from around the world. This remarkable increase is fueled by enthusiasm, as BFC creators redefine what it means to be a figure.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654037/image_5032250_39614671.jpg