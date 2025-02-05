Blokees exhibits Multiple IP Series Products at Spielwarenmesse 2025 in Nuremberg

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spielwarenmesse International Toy Fair, one of top three toy-specialised trade fairs, has been officially held in Nuremberg from January 28 to February 1, 2025. At this sensational event, Chinese brand Blokees exhibits a wide range of building block figure toy sets based on world-renowned IPs, including Ultraman, Transformers, Hero Infinity, Naruto, Saint Seiya, and Sesame Street.

With its signature orange logo and extensive product matrix, Blokees stands in spotlight of the exhibition. The Blokees Transformer-themed series offers multiple collections to seize the minds of different age groups. Besides, the Sesame Street figures, which made their debut in Singapore, would also be exhibited this time in Nuremberg. This product features a new type of block figure that perfectly captures the unique personality of each character with matching accessories and gameplay offering fans a fresh experience. The Blokees collaboration with Sesame Street is a multi-territory deal spanning 40 countries worldwide.

Blokees hopes that global fans will engage in BFC (Blokees Figures Creator) to foster new development and encourage users to express their own ideas through secondary creations. In addition to the diverse product matrix, the BFC Works Display Zone is another highlight. The exhibited BFC works incorporate elements like aging and battle damage into above IPs such as Hero Infinity, Ultraman, and Transformers, creating distinctively new forms for those block figures. As Blokees accelerates its global expansion, the BFC community is set to become an international platform that connects players across borders through its products and gameplay.

With over 50 globally licensed IPs, Blokees demonstrates its innovation capability in global IP collaborations and product development. The brand's success is backed by its strong R&D support, with which Blokees has obtained over 500 patents securing its unique product matrix. Guided by a "Universally appealing, Stepwisely pricing, Globally promoting" strategy, Blokees is expanding its business worldwide, with orders from U.S to Southeast Asia and to Europe. Up to now, Blokees has gotten over a million followers on overseas social medias.

Significantly, Blokees exhibits its R&D capabilities and global ambitions on the Spielwarenmesse International Toy Fair. Looking ahead, Blokees will continue to promote China's development in building block figure toy industry on the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608756/Blokees.jpg