Blockchain Platform FLETA and Security Auditor CertiK Forming a Strategic Partnership

- The security audit of the FLETA token smart contract was verified with a score of 99 out of 100.

- With the intensified protection and verification of FLETA smart contract, the partnership will make the smart contracts and blockchain projects on FLETA ecosystem bug-free and hacker resistant.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A blockchain platform FLETA announced a partnership with CertiK, a leading blockchain security auditor. The partnership agreement started to be discussed since April 2019 when FLETA's smart contract audit was verified with a high score of 99 out of 100. Not only do both companies expect FLETA's blockchain infrastructure to be reinforced, but they also plan to offer effective security service to blockchain projects in FLETA's ecosystem.

CertiK is a blockchain and smart contract audit platform, led by prestigious experts and computer engineers including Dr. Zhong Shao, a professor of computer science at Yale and Dr. Ronghui Gu, an assistant professor of computer science at Columbia University. It offers a service that can effectively strengthen blockchain's security and credibility through mathematical proofs. It has audited more than 175 projects and cooperated with many top companies of the industry such as Ethereum Foundation, IBM, and Universal Protocol and well-known exchanges like Binance, and OKEx. Recently, on June 1st, the company announced that it was selected as an EOS Block Producer.

FLETA is a blockchain platform that offers a fast and stable service with reasonable fees to both developers and users so that it can create a user-friendly ecosystem. It aims to solve problems that existing platforms have such as slow speeds, scalability limitation, and excessive fees. By doing so, FLETA is aiming to drive the commercialization of the blockchain with its own core technologies. FLETA has developed outstanding blockchain technologies like Independent multi-chain Structure, Block Redesign, and PoF (Proof-of-Formulation) which is its own consensus algorithm.

Paul Park, CEO of FLETA, said, "FLETA's advanced blockchain technology and its stability were verified by CertiK, one of the world's best blockchain security company." He also added, "As a blockchain platform, security is something that we never compromise. This FLETA-CertiK partnership will allow both DApp developers and users to use the blockchain platform with high-quality security."

Meanwhile, FLETA plans to launch its mainnet in August after it successfully launched its testnet in last March. Through the testnet launch in March, FLETA demonstrated its performances by achieving 10,000 average TPS and 15,000 peak TPS with 6 core CPU.

About FLETA

FLETA is a public blockchain platform with technology and business support services to blockchain projects. Dedicated to cultivating the most developer-friendly environment with more scalable, efficient and cost-effective, FLETA aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology. Its core technology includes Independent Multi-chain structure, Block Redesign, LEVEL Tree validation, parallel sharding, and its own consensus algorithm Proof-of-Formulation (PoF).

